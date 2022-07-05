Man killed in fiery Harrison Twp. crash identified

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The person killed in a crash with a box truck and tanker truck in Harrison Township has been identified.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 36-year-old Shawn Brown, of Dayton.

The crash happened around 7:50 a.m. at the intersection of Webster Street and Needmore Road on Thursday. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said a tanker truck was traveling west on Needmore Road and a box truck was traveling south on Webster Street.

The box truck struck the tanker on the passenger side, causing the tanker to flip. The tanker and the truck both caught on fire.

When police arrived, they found Brown dead inside the box truck. The driver of the tanker truck suffered minor injuries and was treated at a local hospital.

The crash is under investigation by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.