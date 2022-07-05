ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkins County, TX

Chamber Connection – July 6

 3 days ago
Get your luau on at the Chamber’s next Business After Hours, hosted by Heritage Home Health and Hospice, from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, July 14, at the Chamber office. Heritage will have tropical drinks, food and fun music for everyone to enjoy!. Whether you’re a member...

KSST Radio

OLD SALTILLO CEMETERY ANNUAL MEETING/MEMORIAL SERVICE

Members of the Board of Directors of the Old Saltillo Cemetery Association have been making plans for the 2022 Memorial Day Program/Annual Business Meeting. As tradition, the program will be held on the third Sunday, July 17th from 10:30 a.m. until 12:00 noon at the beautifully renovated and air-conditioned Old Saltillo United Methodist Church, located on 664 CR 3357, directly across the road from the cemetery. The program will begin with congregational singing let by Steve Conley and accompanied by pianists, Lisa Lowry. Rev. Cassie Wade will give the invocation. A patriotic recognition of the veterans will be led by Lucas Dennis with all of the youth in attendance assisting.
SALTILLO, TX
KSST Radio

Hopkins County Records – July 8, 2022

The following are land deed transactions filed and posted at Hopkins County Clerk’s office June 23-24, 2022:. CMH Homes Inc. to Leticia Anguiano and Luis Eduardo Anguiano; tract in the Dolores Padillo survey. Michelle Williams, independent administrators for the Laverne Arline Watson Estate, and Michael Watson to Michelle Williams;...
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
Texas Monthly

Mineola Was Home to the Oldest Female Barber in Texas

There is a lot of jargon in our business, terms that refer mostly to technical matters related to creating television. Then, on top of that, we have some favorite words and phrases we use time and time again that only mean something to the few of us who constantly travel together.
TEXAS STATE
KSST Radio

Obituary – Gunnar Davis Gatlin

Gunnar Davis Gatlin, age 26, of Naples, passed away on Wednesday, July 6, 2022. Gunnar was born in Dallas, Texas on August 4, 1995, to John Davis Gatlin, II, and Tamara Wilson Gatlin. Gunnar worked as a truck driver and loved off-roading and mudding in his Jeep or working on anything he could get his hands on. He was outgoing, funny, and caring and will be forever missed by this family he leaves behind.
NAPLES, TX
CANTON TEXAS BALLOON FEST

The Balloon Fest started at the Thompson Airfield in 2011, and due to the popularity of the event, it moved onto the First Monday Grounds in Canton, Texas. The Canton Texas Visitor Bureau now hosts this two-day annual event each year. The festival has grown and now includes vendors of all kinds, great food, and art vendors showing off their pieces. Family fun activities are abundant bounce houses, car shows and the very popular 5K glow run on Friday night. Each year the festival highlights great East Texas Music with non-stop music all weekend.
CANTON, TX
Mix 93.1

Plain Metal Building Opens Up To Beautiful 4500 Sq. Ft. Home On Equestrian Facility

This Smith County, Texas home is the perfect home for any horse lover who has a lot of horses to tend to or wants to have a herd of horses to tend to. This equestrian facility doubles as a stunning residence and includes a guest home too. With a price tag of $1.995 million, you'd probably expect an extremely elaborate home covered in stone and brick with ornate details and a long winding driveway, other than a long driveway, that's not the case here. The look of the home is concealed by a pretty generic traditional metal barn type of building.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
Wyvonne Ford

Wyvonne Ford

Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and outstanding woman of God, Wyvonne Ford passed away June 29, 2022, in Sulphur Springs, Texas. Wyvonne was born November 26, 1938, in Sulphur Springs, the only daughter of Lillian Irene Jones Harrison and Benjamin F. Harrison. Wyvonne excelled in academics, athletics and the arts,...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

Community Packs Downtown For 2022 Independence Day Celebration

Celebration Plaza was packed Saturday night for the 2022 Independence Day Celebration, hosted Saturday, July 2, by Sulphur Springs Symphony League for the 30th year. In fact, families, couples, friends, small groups and individuals lined the sidewalks and parking lots for 2-3 block in all directions around the square with chairs, blankets, snacks, drinks and glow-in-the-dark necklaces and lighted wands for the kids.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
Looking For Something To Do? Opportunities Abound!

A local news agency has stopped asking if Texas A&M AgriLife Extension has anything going on and now asks, “What’s coming up next?” They know we always have an opportunity for involvement – seminars, workshops, community events, etc. So, I wanted to provide a list of upcoming events for youth and adults. Please note that our staff will be taking turns staffing the office during July due to vacations, State conferences, and training.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

5 Rezoning Changes Approved By City Council

Five rezoning changes were approved this week by Sulphur Springs City Council during the regular July meeting. While the City Council voted 4-3 to deny Libba Land LTD‘s request to rezone 12 acres at the corner of Industrial Drive and Hillcrest Drive, that was not the case for five other requests.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KLTV

Trial date set for accused Smith County deputy constable

Catch East Texas News at 4 every Monday through Friday. Even in our deep divisions, we are still a shining light. Perhaps we can all remember that and perhaps we can hold our divisive tongues and our caustic posts and embrace those around us. New Mardi Gras exhibit coming to...
SMITH COUNTY, TX
House of the Month: 386 County Road, Mineola

This picturesque East Texas ranch is only 90 miles from Dallas but feels a million miles away from the noise of the big city. This flawless property boasts 125 manicured acres, fully fenced, with a 4-acre lake. The property’s two-level custom-built modern farmhouse has four bedrooms, five and a half bathrooms, a three-car garage, a two-car carport, and a swimming pool with a hot tub. The kitchen features two islands and commercial-grade appliances. Other features include central HVAC, a library, an office, and his and her separate master baths with heated floors. A guest house offers two bedrooms and one bath with a full kitchen, living room, and attached carport. Venture outside, where you will find a full workshop with storage, a bathroom, central HVAC, and a car lift. Feed your hobbies with the basketball court or a horse barn complete with a bathroom, tack room, and four horse stables.
DALLAS, TX
KSST Radio

Sulphur Springs City Manager’s Report — July 5, 2022

Sulphur Springs City Manager Marc Maxwell presented the following report to the City Council during the regular monthly council meeting on Tuesday, July 5, 2022. We had four workers compensation claims in June. Two were serious enough to result in lost time. One resulted in hospitalization. Both of the more serious injuries were in the Capital Construction Division. (The more serious injury a worker fell off the back of the truck onto a hitch that was behind it, broke several ribs and punctured a lung. He’s home recuperating now.) The other two were in the Parks Department and the Police Department had one minor liability claim in May.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

Meal A Day Menu – July 4-8, 2022

Volunteers prepare meals at the Sulphur Springs Senior Citizens Center and deliver them five days a week to Meal A Day program recipients in Sulphur Springs and Hopkins County. The Meal A Day Menu for the week of July 4-8, 2022 includes:. Monday – Chili Cheese Dogs, Fritos and Green...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

City Council To Consider Requests To Establish 2 Reinvestment Zones, 6 Zoning Changes

Gift, 2 Economic Development Projects, Real Property Matters, Contract Amendment For 2022 SIP Also On July 5 Agenda. Sulphur Springs City Council has a lengthy July 5, 2022 agenda, which includes requests to establish two reinvestment zones for new businesses and six zoning changes — including one reinvestment zone request and five rezoning requests to be presented for second and, if approved, final reading; and one new request each to rezone property for a new business and to establish a reinvestment zone for another expansion of a local business. All together, that’s 12 ordinances that will either be created or impacted by decisions made at the regular July meeting tonight.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

Sulphur Springs Emergency Sirens Will Be Tested July 6

Emergency sirens will be tested in Sulphur Springs at noon today by Sulphur Springs Emergency Management office, according to Sulphur Springs Police Chief Jason Ricketson. The test is to gauge the reliability of the emergency warning system and is conducted to find any potential flaws in the system so they can be corrected prior to a real emergency situation. The sirens could be sounded not only for weather warnings such as tornados, which are the most common in the area, but also in case of any emergency that could affect the safety and lives of citizens in Sulphur Springs.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

Billy Wayne Wilks

Funeral services for Billy Wayne Wilks, age 65, of Sulphur Springs will be conducted at 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at West Oaks Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Rusty Posey officiating. Interment will follow at Mahoney Cemetery with Phillip Johnson, David Brady, Mike Horton, David House, Dale Owens and Tim Cass serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be his cousins, Charles Ball, Harold Ball, Ned Ball, Tom Brown, Larry Brown and Buddy Brown. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at West Oaks Funeral Home.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
