Chamber Connection – July 6

Sulphur Springs City Manager Marc Maxwell presented the following report to the City Council during the regular monthly council meeting on Tuesday, July 5, 2022. We had four workers compensation claims in June. Two were serious enough to result in lost time. One resulted in hospitalization. Both of the more serious injuries were in the Capital Construction Division. (The more serious injury a worker fell off the back of the truck onto a hitch that was behind it, broke several ribs and punctured a lung. He’s home recuperating now.) The other two were in the Parks Department and the Police Department had one minor liability claim in May.

SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO