Flags to fly at half-staff for Highland Park parade shooting victims

By Klark Byrd
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCASPER, Wyo. — Gov. Mark Gordon is ordering the U.S. and Wyoming flags to fly at half-staff immediately in honor and remembrance of the victims of the Highland Park, Illinois, parade shooting. The order comes from President Joe Biden, a governor’s office news release states, and flags should...

