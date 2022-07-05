ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Ice cream company says it’s cooperating with investigation into Listeria outbreak

By Issac Morgan
Florida Phoenix
Florida Phoenix
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eXE9i_0gVVXUOW00

Listeria usually is spread through food contaminated with the bacterium Listeria monocytogenes. Credit: CDC

State health officials have targeted a Florida ice cream brand as the potential source of a Listeria outbreak, but the company insists that any link is only “speculation” right now.

Big Olaf Creamery is cooperating with state and federal officials during the investigation, according to a social media post the company posted on Sunday. “I am not sure why only Big Olaf is being mentioned and targeted,” the Facebook post reads.

The Florida Department of Health warned residents to discard the brand’s products, according to an email Saturday from press secretary Jeremy Redfern. The federal Centers for Disease and Prevention warned about the outbreak last week.

“As a result of this investigation, Big Olaf Creamery in Sarasota is voluntarily contacting retail locations to recommend against selling their ice cream products until further notice,” Redfern said. “Floridians who may have Big Olaf Creamery brand ice cream at home should dispose of any remaining product.”

In the Facebook post, Big Olaf argued, “for now, it is only speculation as it is an ongoing investigation, our brand has not been confirmed to be linked to these cases.”

The company said that it began cooperating the state health department, the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, as well as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, “as soon as we were informed about the situation.”

“We have been transparent and have answered all their questions and provided them with all the information requested from us, as the health and wellbeing of the public is our first priority,” the company added.

The CDC has been monitoring the Listeria outbreak in which Florida has reported most of the cases (12), as of Tuesday. Nationwide, there have been 23 cases across 10 states, including one death in Illinois and 22 hospitalizations.

The illness is usually spread through contaminated food, the CDC said. Although anyone can become infected with Listeria, those most at risk of severe illness include “pregnant people and their newborns, adults aged 65 and older, and people with weakened immune systems,” according to the CDC.

The Phoenix is a nonprofit news site that covers state government and politics with a staff of five journalists located at the Florida Press Center in downtown Tallahassee.

 https://www.floridaphoenix.com

