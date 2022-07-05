ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPDATE: One killed in Fort Smith hit-and-run; vehicle located

By C.C. McCandless
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 3 days ago

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — UPDATE: At 4:51 p.m., Fort Smith police reported that the victim, William Kyzer, was pronounced dead at a local hospital shortly after the accident. At 6:07 p.m., police reported that they located the suspect’s vehicle described below.

On July 5 at approximately 12:51 p.m., Fort Smith police officers responded to a hit-and-run accident in the 2200 block of South R Street and Jenny Lind Rd.

According to a report from the city, the driver of the victim’s vehicle sustained “life-threatening injuries.” Fort Smith police are looking for a 2000s model dark blue Chevy Tahoe in connection to this incident.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KUCdC_0gVVXOLO00
Chevy Tahoe wanted in connection with a hit-and-run accident in Fort Smith

If you have any information that can help, please dial 911 or call 479-709-5000.

