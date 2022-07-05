4-star in-state OL sets commitment date

The Georgia Bulldogs are among the top four schools for class of 2023 offensive tackle prospect Shamurad Umarov.

The 6-foot-6, 300-pound offensive lineman ranks Georgia, Tennessee, Michigan State, and LSU as his top schools.

Umarov posted to his Twitter account that he will be announcing his commitment on Friday, July 8.

Umarov plays high school football for Denmark High School in Alpharetta, Georgia and has had a busy summer visiting all four schools he’s deciding between.

Umarov ranks as the nation’s No. 203 overall player, No. 19 ranked offensive tackle and as the No. 34 player in the state of Georgia, per 247Sports.

The Denmark High School star has the size to compete right away in college football. Umarov was named first-team all-county for his efforts in 2021. Georgia offensive line coach Stacy Searels is among those leading the charge to try to land Umarov.