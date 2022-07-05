ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
4-star in-state OL sets commitment date

By Joe Vitale
 3 days ago
The Georgia Bulldogs are among the top four schools for class of 2023 offensive tackle prospect Shamurad Umarov.

The 6-foot-6, 300-pound offensive lineman ranks Georgia, Tennessee, Michigan State, and LSU as his top schools.

Umarov posted to his Twitter account that he will be announcing his commitment on Friday, July 8.

Umarov plays high school football for Denmark High School in Alpharetta, Georgia and has had a busy summer visiting all four schools he’s deciding between.

Umarov ranks as the nation’s No. 203 overall player, No. 19 ranked offensive tackle and as the No. 34 player in the state of Georgia, per 247Sports.

The Denmark High School star has the size to compete right away in college football. Umarov was named first-team all-county for his efforts in 2021. Georgia offensive line coach Stacy Searels is among those leading the charge to try to land Umarov.

College Football WR Dies In Tragic Accident

Brexten Green, a redshirt freshman football player at Emporia State University, passed away in a tragic accident this past weekend. In an official statement, Emporia State Athletics revealed that Green died in a cliff diving accident at Oklahoma's Grand Lake on July 3. "It's a terrible day for Emporia State...
NoleGameday

Former Florida State pledge announces new commitment date

It's been about two weeks since former Florida State commitment and 2023 tight end, Randy Pittman, elected to re-open his recruitment. The early indications were that Pittman would wind up at UCF in the near future considering his announcement came shortly after an official visit to Orlando. Instead, it appears that the three-star prospect will hold off on deciding until midway through his senior season.
ORLANDO, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5 teams SEC should look to add now that the dust has settled

USC and UCLA recently announced their departure from the Pac-12 and will switch to the Big Ten. It was the most recent in a series of shocking conference realignment moves. In the summer of 2021, Texas and Oklahoma announced they would join the SEC. This took the collegiate sports world by storm. Many expect seismic changes to come as a result of the two Southern California schools departing.
247Sports

Conference realignment and how Clemson fits into the discussion

On Wednesday, Chip Patterson and Tom Fornelli of CBS Sports' college football podcast, Cover 3, took a dive into conference realignment and the latest developments. It was an entertaining and informative listen/watch. I summarized some of the noteworthy and lively discussion but encourage you to listen to the whole thing.
CLEMSON, SC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

