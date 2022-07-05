ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

SCFR respond to structure fire on Isabella St. in Sioux City

By Siouxland News
siouxlandnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City Fire Rescue is on the scene of a structure fire...

siouxlandnews.com

Corydon Times-Republican

Authorities ID victim in fatal Le Mars crash

LE MARS, Iowa -- Authorities have released the identity of a man killed Thursday in a single-vehicle rollover near Le Mars. Matthew P. Howell, 46, of Le Mars, died in the crash, which occurred at 6:10 a.m. According to the Plymouth County Sheriff's Office, Howell was northbound about five miles east of Le Mars on Plymouth County Road K-64 just north of Plymouth County Road C-30. Howell, who was alone, lost control of the vehicle, which entered the east ditch and rolled several times become coming to rest in the fence line.
LE MARS, IA
Sioux City Journal

U.S. 20 lane closures scheduled between Sioux City, Lawton

SIOUX CITY -- Lane closures on U.S. Highway 20 between Sioux City and Lawton are scheduled to begin Monday, when workers begin a hot-mix asphalt resurfacing project. The closures will be in effect until Sept. 7, the Iowa Department of Transportation said. Both eastbound and westbound lanes will be affected.
SIOUX CITY, IA
kiwaradio.com

Sheldon Collision Causes Diesel Fuel Spill

Sheldon, Iowa — It’s not every day that a police officer is a witness to a motor vehicle crash, but that’s exactly the position a Sheldon police officer found himself in Wednesday evening. Shortly after 7:00 pm Wednesday (July 6th), a Sheldon police officer was eastbound on...
SHELDON, IA
iowa.media

FATAL TRAFFIC ACCIDENT ON K-64 NEAR LE MARS

ONE PERSON HAS DIED OF INJURIES SUFFERED IN A ONE VEHICLE ROLLOVER NEAR LE MARS THURSDAY MORNING. THE PLYMOUTH COUNTY SHERIFF SAYS THE ACCIDENT HAPPENED JUST AFTER 6 A.M. ON COUNTY ROAD K-64 NORTH OF HIGHWAY C-30 ABOUT FIVE MILES EAST OF LEMARS. THE SHERIFF SAYS THE DRIVER APPARENTLY LOST...
LE MARS, IA
iowa.media

ONE HOSPITALIZED IN COLLISION AT 18TH & PIERCE

ONE PERSON WAS TAKEN TO THE HOSPITAL WITH INJURIES AFTER A TWO VEHICLE ACCIDENT THAT HAPPENED AT 18TH AND PIERCE TUESDAY MORNING. SIOUX CITY POLICE SAY A DRIVER GOING SOUTH ON PIERCE FAILED TO STOP AT THE FOUR WAY STOP SIGN AND WAS T-BONED BY THE SECOND VEHICLE COMING THROUGH THE INTERSECTION ON 18TH STREET.
SIOUX CITY, IA
dakotanewsnow.com

Fatal car crash reported east of Le Mars

LE MARS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office reported a single-car crash resulted in fatal injuries for the driver. Authorities say the car was traveling on K-64, five miles east of Le Mars when the driver lost control and went into a ditch on the east side, causing the car to roll several times before coming to a stop on a fence line.
LE MARS, IA
KCAU 9 News

Two Sioux City men arrested for robbing two women with stolen gun

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Two men were arrested for robbery on Wednesday after allegedly holding two women at gunpoint. According to complaint documents, at 10:39 p.m., two women were robbed at gunpoint at a residence on Transit Avenue. It was specified that Jocquan McCloud, 26, of Sioux City, forced the women into the apartment’s bedroom and shut the door with them inside. McCloud returned to the room with Kemo Levi, 26, of Sioux City, who had a black handgun. Levi threatened the women with the gun, and one of the victims gave up her iPhone 13 as well as a box that held a BB gun. The other woman gave up her purse which had $362 inside.
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Outer Drive to close through mid-August

SIOUX CITY, IOWA — Outer Drive between Lewis Boulevard and Highway 75 will be closed beginning next Monday, July 11 until Mid-August. A detour that connects Lewis Boulevard, 46th street, and Highway 75 will be used for both northbound and southbound traffic during the closure. The closure is due...
WOODBURY COUNTY, IA
dakotanewsnow.com

Yankton Firefighters fight fire in historic downtown building

YANKTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities said no injuries were reported after a fire broke out in a historic building downtown. Yankton firefighters responded to the scene and smoke was visibly coming from the building in southeast Yankton, around 8 a.m. According to the Yankton Fire Department, businesses in...
YANKTON, SD
nwestiowa.com

Info sought on hit-and-run north of Hull

HULL—The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information regarding a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident that occurred about 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 5, on Ibex Avenue, three miles north of Hull. A vehicle described as a blue or gray Toyota or Honda passenger car traveling south struck a southbound...
HULL, IA
kiwaradio.com

Rock Valley Area Dairy Operator To Pay $10,000 Administrative Penalty After Manure Discharge

Rock Valley, Iowa — A rural Rock Valley dairy operator has agreed to a fine from the Iowa DNR in regard to a large manure release into a waterway. Terry Van Maanen operates Winding Meadows Dairy, just into Lyon County. The DNR says they issued a construction permit to Van Maanen for an anaerobic digester system. The system was built by the Gevo company out of Colorado. They process the methane that is captured from the dairy farm’s manure into renewable natural gas to power low-emissions vehicles in California.
ROCK VALLEY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Sioux Center gains Shop Church option

SIOUX CENTER—Six days a week a machine shed one mile east of Sioux Center fills its purpose well as a mechanic’s workshop. Twice a month, as it did Sunday, a sign on the edge of the driveway at 3885 Hickory Ave. points the way to something different going on inside.
SIOUX CENTER, IA

