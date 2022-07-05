Robert P. Tapee

Alisa Beth Knipe, 44, of Adams, died on Thursday, July 7, 2022. She was born on November 25, 1977 in Beatrice to Gerald and Marilyn (Jobman) Folkerts. She was active in Girl Scouts and was a member of three 4-H Clubs. Alisa graduated from Adams High School in 1996. She then attended SCC in both Beatrice and Milford where she studied agriculture and computer programing. Alisa married Matthew Knipe on April 24, 1999. She had worked at Auburn Public School, Gold Crest Daycare and Adams Super Food. She was baptized, confirmed, and married at Zion Lutheran Church of rural Pickrell and recently transferred to Christ Lutheran Church of rural Pickrell. She was active with the church choir, the church circle, and was a Sunday School teacher. She enjoyed raising flowers, gardening, being outdoors, playing the piano, listening to music and celebrating the holidays.

