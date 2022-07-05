ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beatrice, NE

Robert P. Tapee

News Channel Nebraska
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRobert Paul “Bob” Tapee was born on January 30, 1932 to Frank and Sylvia (Edwards) Tapee. As the story was told to Robert later in life, the Doctor who delivered him thought he would live only but a few hours and a Catholic Priest was called to minister the last rites....

southeast.newschannelnebraska.com

Comments / 0

Related
News Channel Nebraska

Alisa Beth Knipe

Alisa Beth Knipe, 44, of Adams, died on Thursday, July 7, 2022. She was born on November 25, 1977 in Beatrice to Gerald and Marilyn (Jobman) Folkerts. She was active in Girl Scouts and was a member of three 4-H Clubs. Alisa graduated from Adams High School in 1996. She then attended SCC in both Beatrice and Milford where she studied agriculture and computer programing. Alisa married Matthew Knipe on April 24, 1999. She had worked at Auburn Public School, Gold Crest Daycare and Adams Super Food. She was baptized, confirmed, and married at Zion Lutheran Church of rural Pickrell and recently transferred to Christ Lutheran Church of rural Pickrell. She was active with the church choir, the church circle, and was a Sunday School teacher. She enjoyed raising flowers, gardening, being outdoors, playing the piano, listening to music and celebrating the holidays.
ADAMS, NE
News Channel Nebraska

New Look Runza Restaurant, in store for Beatrice

LINCOLN – A popular Beatrice restaurant is getting a makeover, and addition. The Beatrice Runza® Restaurant location will close its doors later this month and a new Runza® building will be built in its place. Donald Everett, Jr., President of Runza® National says “Runza® has been part...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Ice Cube is coming to Lincoln in August...Are we there yet?

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Rock 'n' Roll Hall of Fame inductee and movie star, Ice Cube, is collaborating with multi-platinum artist Cypress Hill for a handful of dates. This concert will include special guests, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony and Ying Yang Twins. It is reported that the All-Star package has sold out on...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Deshler business donates to Thayer County Sheriff for K9 Unit

A southeast Nebraska Sheriff's Office working to add a K9 Unit to its force recently got help from a local business. The Thayer County Sheriff's Office announced Friday that Reinke Manufacturing gave $5,000 to the department. It will go toward the purchase of a K9 and related equipment. "The Sheriff's...
THAYER COUNTY, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nebraska State
Nebraska Obituaries
City
Beatrice, NE
Beatrice, NE
Obituaries
News Channel Nebraska

Legion Baseball: Junior Area tournament brackets released

NEBRASKA CITY - The brackets have been posted for the 2022 Junior Area Tournaments. The double elimination tournaments begin Friday, July 8. The winners of each area advance to the state tournament. The Class B State Tournament is at Wahoo and Class C is at Creighton. Here are the matchups.
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Lincoln church reports possible arson at its library

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Lincoln Police Department said they were called to a Lincoln church on a report of an arson Wednesday afternoon. Around 1:30 p.m., officers said they responded to the Northeast United Church of Christ on Adams Street. Officials said upon arrival, the pastor indicated that an unknown person...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

After a half-century of service, Community Food Pantry in Beatrice is moving

BEATRICE – A local organization that has helped thousands of people who are hungry or in need of assistance, will be moving. The Community Food Pantry, based at St. John Lutheran Church in Beatrice, will eventually move to new quarters in the lower level of the Beatrice Municipal Auditorium…space that was vacated when Beatrice Fire and Rescue moved to a new facility last fall.
BEATRICE, NE
News Channel Nebraska

City advances land purchase for workforce housing

NEBRASKA CITY – City commissioners gave first reading to a resolution to buy 27 acres in southwest Nebraska City to kick start a workforce housing development with American Recovery funds. City Administrator Lou Leone said the city has been looking at multiple locations where the price per acre was...
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catholic Priest#St Joseph School K 12#The U S Air Force#The Air Force#The American Legion#Vfw
News Channel Nebraska

Meth distribution in Stella, Shubert area

FALLS CITY – The Richardson County Sheriff’s Office reports arrests in the investigation of distribution of methamphetamine in the Stella and Shubert area. Deputies served a no-knock, night-time search warrant at a 719 Road residence near Stella on July 5. A sheriff’s office press release says methamphetamine, deadly...
STELLA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

LPD: Two previously missing boys are home safe

LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department said two previously missing boys are safe after a search Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. According to LPD, the 12-year-old and 10-year-old, who were last seen around 5:00 p.m. Wednesday evening, were later found. Officials said one of them was safely located...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Adams man draws probation, for driving combine, drunk

BEATRICE – A 33-year-old Adams man must serve a probation term after being convicted of third-offense driving under the influence of alcohol. He was operating a combine at the time. Jerrod Dorn was sentenced in Gage County District Court Wednesday morning, to a three-year term of probation….including a 60-day...
ADAMS, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Second man sentenced in attempted theft at abandoned river building

BEATRICE - A second defendant has been sentenced in an attempted theft investigation at a old river building near Blue Springs, nearly one year ago. 48-year-old John Gruhn, of Stella has been ordered to serve a 90-day Gage County jail sentence for attempted possession of burglary tools. Gruhn and another...
GAGE COUNTY, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
News Channel Nebraska

NDCS reports inmate death at Tecumseh

TECUMSEH – The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services reports the death of a Tecumseh State Correctional Institution inmate. Robert Mahler, 65, died July 6 at Johnson County Hospital. Mahler was serving a sentence of 50 to 81 years on charges out of Dixon County that included two counts of motor vehicle homicide and second offense driving under the influence.
TECUMSEH, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Police report motel robbery, assault

FALLS CITY – A Topeka, Kan., man is held in Richardson County on allegations that he broke into a motel office, assaulted the owner, stole keys and opened several rooms before an altercation with a guest. An arrest affidavit says police arrived at the Check In Motel in Falls...
FALLS CITY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Deputy says Prius fled at 124 mph

AUBURN – Marian Purcaroiu, 40, of Independence, Mo., is charged in Nemaha County with operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest on June 1. An arrest affidavit says a sheriff’s deputy clocked a Toyota Prius at 96 mph on Highway 136 and says the car accelerated to 124 mph after the deputy turned on the overhead lights of his patrol car.
AUBURN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

UPDATE: One person injured during semi accident on Highway 2 near Palmyra

PALMYRA – The Otoe County Sheriff’s Office reports a semi-trailer rollover on Highway 2 July 5. An accident report says the driver of the westbound truck went onto the shoulder when the driver dozed off. The driver woke and over-corrected the steering, causing the trailer to tip over on its passenger side. It came to rest blocking both westbound lanes.
PALMYRA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

LPD responds to gunshots, one residence damaged from potential bullets

LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department responded to a call of gunshots being heard several hours beforehand Thursday night. On July 7 around 7:15 p.m., officers said they were called to the 900 block of S 29th Street on the report of gunshots being heard three hours prior. Officers...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Meth, weapons charge filed in Otoe County

NEBRASKA CITY – Michael Scott, 30, of Blair is charged in Otoe County with possession of methamphetamine and deadly weapons, as well as theft and identity theft. A sheriff’s deputy stopped on F Road for a car with a flat tire and says he saw drug paraphernalia in plain sight after opening a door.
OTOE COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Beatrice electric peaks leveling out, between seasons

BEATRICE – Through a few stretches of hot and humid weather so far this summer season, Beatrice electric demand has stayed well within the system’s capabilities. "We've been in the 37, 38 megawatt range...which is very normal for us in the summer. Actually, our winter peaks are about that same amount, too. We peak about the same level in the winter and summer...so we have a nice mix of all-electric homes and businesses that have consistent loads."
BEATRICE, NE
News Channel Nebraska

LPD: Motorcyclist has serious injuries after east Lincoln crash

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Lincoln Police are investigating a serious motorcycle crash Tuesday afternoon. LPD said, just after noon a motorcycle crashed into another car at Russwood Parkway and O Street, just west of 84th Street. Police said the 24-year-old rider was westbound on O Street. An eastbound car was turning...
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy