Las Vegas, NV

Sept. 28 awards event to be held at JW Marriott

By Editor's Note
businesspress.vegas
 3 days ago

Nevada Top Workplaces will hold its awards ceremony Sept. 28 at the JW Marriott Las Vegas Resort, 211 N. Rampart Blvd. "We expect a record number of businesses to attend this year's awards ceremony," said Tom Heaton, senior director of advertising. "This year, we have had such a positive response from...

businesspress.vegas

#Jw Marriott Las Vegas#Advertising#Nevada Top Workplaces#Energage
