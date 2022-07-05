ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Three people shot in SF July 4 night

By John Ferrannini
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZKp6t_0gVVWuc900

SAN FRANCISCO ( KRON ) – Three people were shot in San Francisco late Monday amid Fourth of July celebrations, according to a tweet from Commander Raj Vaswani of the San Francisco Police Department.

The first shooting was at Market and Powell streets at 9:46 p.m., when an unknown number of suspects shot toward a street performer, who sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound. “A vehicle fled the scene,” Vaswani stated. “Investigators do not believe this was connected to the fireworks event.”

A second shooting happened in the Bayview neighborhood at Ingalls Street and Underwood Avenue at 9:50 p.m., when a 14-year-old girl watching fireworks was struck by a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

KRON On is streaming news live now

The final shooting was on the 200 block of Rich Street, in the south of Market neighborhood, at 10:50 p.m., when an adult victim sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Police also had to contend with a dozen officers being allegedly injured when attempting to disperse a crowd in the Mission neighborhood . The city’s fire department also had a busy day with almost twice as many calls as an average day .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRON4 News

Oakland police look for armed robbery suspects

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Oakland police are seeking the public’s help in identifying individuals connected to an armed robbery, the department announced in a Facebook post on Friday. The robbery happened around 5:30 p.m. Thursday on the 2300 block of Park Boulevard, which is about half a mile east of Lake Merritt. Police said the […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

SFPD offers $100K reward to help solve 2001 homicide

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Police Department announced Friday it is offering a $100,000 reward for information that leads to the identification, arrest, and conviction of the suspect(s) in a homicide from 2001. The homicide victim, 25-year-old Paula Brien, was found dead near 455 Harriet Street on June 18, 2001.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Walmart ‘smash-and-grab’ leads to pursuit and arrest

(KRON) — A smash-and-grab robbery suspect was taken into custody Friday morning after leading police in a pursuit that ended when his vehicle crashed into a pole in Vallejo. Just before 6:30 a.m., officers with the American Canyon Police Department were dispatched to a Walmart for a man who had used a hammer to break the glass jewelry case and stole several items from within, according to a social media post from American Canyon PD.
VALLEJO, CA
KRON4 News

Juvenile arrested in connection with burglary of occupied Palo Alto home

PALO ALTO (BCN) — Police in Palo Alto on Saturday arrested a 15-year-old girl on suspicion of several crimes, including burglary, after she reportedly walked into a home at night and woke up the resident. The juvenile was arrested on suspicion of residential burglary, possession of narcotics, being under the influence of narcotics and providing false information to police, according to the Palo Alto Police Department.
PALO ALTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Crime & Safety
County
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Local
California Crime & Safety
KTVU FOX 2

6th person injured in A's postgame shooting

OAKLAND, Calif. - A sixth person has come forward with injuries related to "celebratory" gunfire after the Oakland A's game and the Coliseum's Fourth of July fireworks, according to Oakland police. Three fans at the Coliseum were injured by the gunfire, said police Tuesday morning. A fourth victim also walked...
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Duckling saved, reunited with parents

HAYWARD (KRON) – A Hayward police officer saved a duckling from being eaten by a cat and reunited it with its parents, according to an Instagram post. “While at a call for service in south Hayward, Officer Starr noticed a cat had captured a duckling and was attempting to…well, you know,” the post states. “Officer […]
HAYWARD, CA
KRON4 News

Man steals $35K worth of thermostats from former employer in Santa Rosa: police

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested on Wednesday after stealing an estimated 150 to 200 Nest Thermostats from his former employer at a heating, ventilation, and air conditioning company, the Santa Rosa Police Department announced Friday. The series of thefts was reported to be over the past five months, and the value of the stolen items is approximately $35,000.
SANTA ROSA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Nexstar Media Inc
KRON4 News

Pittsburg police search for missing woman

PITTSBURG, Calif. (KRON) — The Pittsburg Police Department is searching for a missing woman. Authorities are looking for 72-year-old Liduvina. Police did not provide her last name. She was at 170 Corte Linda and was last seen going westbound on Caprino Avenue towards Ronnie Street. Police did not specify...
PITTSBURG, CA
KRON4 News

Man arrested for selling, manufacturing ghost guns

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — The Santa Rosa Police Department arrested a man on Thursday for illegally manufacturing and selling ghost guns, it announced on Facebook. Fredy Oseguera, 32, of Windsor was arrested for several felony offenses. Oseguera was arrested in Windsor at 4:15 p.m. on Thursday. SRPD detectives served two search warrants, on the […]
SANTA ROSA, CA
KRON4 News

SF man arrested for stabbing Walgreens security guard

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Police Department arrested a man for stabbing a Walgreens security guard on July 1. The victim was hospitalized but has since recovered and been released. The stabbing happened at the Walgreens on 135 Powell Street. The suspect was later located and arrested...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS News

Woman injured in San Francisco Civic Center shooting

SAN FRANCISCO -- A shooting in San Francisco's Civic Center area left a 56-year-old woman injured early Wednesday morning, police said. The shooting was reported at 12:51 a.m. in the first block of McAllister Street off of Market Street. The woman was outside when someone shot her and then fled, according to police.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
crimevoice.com

Four arrested in connection to fatal October 2021 assault in Hayward

Hayward police have announced the arrests of four suspects in connection to a fatal assault that took place back in October of 2021. Police had responded on the evening of Monday, October 4, to the 400 block of West A Street, where they reportedly found 25-year-old Yeison Toroc unresponsive and having sustained injuries consistent with physical assault.
HAYWARD, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Resident shot at after confronting catalytic converter thieves in El Sobrante, suspects flee

EL SOBRANTE, Calif. - An El Sobrante resident who witnessed a catalytic convertor theft in progress was shot at by the thieves, Contra Costa County Sheriff's Department says. The incident happened Thursday at around 9:40 a.m. Deputies were dispatched to the call of a shooting at the 100 block of Renee Court near May Raod. The sheriff's department said the resident confronted two subjects stealing the valuable part from a vehicle. One of the suspects fired a shot at the resident, who was not struck.
EL SOBRANTE, CA
KRON4 News

Oakland police report missing ‘at-risk’ man

UPDATE: OPD says Hunt has been found safe. OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department is asking for help in locating an “at-risk” man, the department tweeted Wednesday afternoon. Leonard Hunt, 73, was last seen Tuesday night around 11:50 p.m. on the 600 block of 51st Street. Hunt is considered to be at risk […]
OAKLAND, CA
calmatters.network

Two transfer officers join Pleasanton PD

The Pleasanton Police Department welcomed two new officers last week: Austin Dement and Robert Palma, both lateral hires from other departments within the greater Bay Area. Dement comes to Pleasanton from the Santa Cruz Police Department, where he worked since 2018 and while there received recognition “for an outstanding number of DUI arrests,” according to Pleasanton police.
PLEASANTON, CA
KRON4 News

Has crime decreased in SF since Boudin recall?

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – San Francisco voted to recall District Attorney Chesa Boudin on June 7, with 55.03% of voters saying they were in favor of removing the progressive prosecutor before the end of his term. Many cited crime in the city and a perceived reluctance from Boudin to prosecute criminals as a reason for […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

SFPD: crowd threw fireworks at officers

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A dozen officers were injured early Tuesday after fireworks and glass bottles were thrown at them, according to a tweet from the San Francisco Police Department. The incident occurred at 12:39 a.m., when officers tried to disperse “a large crowd” at 24th and Harrison streets, the tweet states, after a report […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Bay Area men charged with bribing Vallejo city official

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — Two Bay Area men were charged on Thursday with bribing a Vallejo city official, according to the United States Department of Justice. Steven Chu, 40, of San Bruno and Ben Guan, 35, of San Francisco were each hit with one count of conspiracy to commit federal program bribery and one count of federal program bribery.
VALLEJO, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

32K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy