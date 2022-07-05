Three people shot in SF July 4 night
SAN FRANCISCO ( KRON ) – Three people were shot in San Francisco late Monday amid Fourth of July celebrations, according to a tweet from Commander Raj Vaswani of the San Francisco Police Department.
The first shooting was at Market and Powell streets at 9:46 p.m., when an unknown number of suspects shot toward a street performer, who sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound. “A vehicle fled the scene,” Vaswani stated. “Investigators do not believe this was connected to the fireworks event.”
A second shooting happened in the Bayview neighborhood at Ingalls Street and Underwood Avenue at 9:50 p.m., when a 14-year-old girl watching fireworks was struck by a non-life threatening gunshot wound.
The final shooting was on the 200 block of Rich Street, in the south of Market neighborhood, at 10:50 p.m., when an adult victim sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound.
Police also had to contend with a dozen officers being allegedly injured when attempting to disperse a crowd in the Mission neighborhood . The city’s fire department also had a busy day with almost twice as many calls as an average day .Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
