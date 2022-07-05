ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
July 4th Healdsburg homicide victim identified

 3 days ago

(BCN) — A male victim died in a shooting after the city of Healdsburg’s Fourth of July fireworks show late Monday night, police said. The Healdsburg Police Department later identified the victim as Luis Enrique Gonzalez, 27, of Windsor.

“We express our condolences to his family,” police said in a social media post.

The shooting was reported shortly after 11:15 p.m. in the 200 block of Monte Vista Avenue after the city’s fireworks show had ended at nearby Healdsburg High School. Officers found the victim lying on a sidewalk and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Stockton shooting leaves one dead, one injured

No arrest has been made in connection with the shooting and anyone with information about the case is asked to call Officer Jason Olvera at (707) 431-3377.

