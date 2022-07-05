ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arnold, MD

Unity Bands Plans Reggae Night

severnaparkvoice.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Arnold-based nonprofit Unity Bands, which supports COVID-19 frontline heroes and virus research,...

severnaparkvoice.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
severnaparkvoice.com

Decorated Bike Contest Features New And Returning Contestants

Participants at this year’s decorated bike contest, held outside the Greater Severna Park and Arnold Chamber of Commerce, ran the gamut from infants to preteens, all proudly displaying their shiniest red, white and blue accessories for the annual Independence Day parade. The youngest participant was 8-month-old Jackson Howard, who...
SEVERNA PARK, MD
whatsupmag.com

Savor the Chesapeake: July 2022

Restaurant news and culinary trends throughout the Chesapeake Bay region. July boasts Independence Day, barbecue, crushes, and crab feasts. This year we’re going to have to practice our crab picking because there are two new crab houses opening near us! Plus, we offer alternatives to classic orange crushes, intel about more new restaurants to the area, and D.C.’s first ever Veg Restaurant Week.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
talbotspy.org

Mid-Shore Food: They’re Now Eating Sprouts in Annapolis

Eat Sprout in Easton and St. Michaels has always been trendy. For good reason–they serve nutritious and innovative food. Next week when they open in Annapolis, the other side of the bridge will find out why this unassuming business is so popular. Not that it came easy. Some successful...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Wbaltv.com

Longtime Cockeysville baker remembered for his kindness

COCKEYSVILLE, Md. — A longtime fixture in the Cockeysville community is being remembered for his kindness. George Simon, the patriarch of Simon's Bakery in the Cranbrook Shopping Center, died earlier this week at the age of 90. In 1962, Simon opened his first bakery on Taylor Avenue. Then, in...
COCKEYSVILLE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Entertainment
City
Arnold, MD
Local
Maryland Society
Bay Weekly

Waterman Hits 1 Million TikTok Followers

A 26-year-old Pasadena waterman has amassed more than a million fans from around the world—all on the video-sharing platform TikTok. How did Luke McFadden get so internet-famous? He started making videos of the crabbing life, teaching people where their seafood comes from in an easy-to-understand format. Bay Bulletin caught up with him at his crab-selling business on a busy 4th of July weekend.
PASADENA, MD
WTOP

Voltaggio Brothers share journey from Frederick, Md., to ‘Top Chef’ fame

Hear our full conversation on my podcast “Beyond the Fame.”. Brotherhood is a dish best served locally. The Voltaggio Brothers have come a long way from growing up in Frederick, Maryland, to gaining fame competing on TV’s “Top Chef.”. This month, the duo is launching a Whiskey-Wagyu...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reggae Night
mymcmedia.org

‘Devastating and Heartbreaking’: Student’s Death Shakes Churchill Community

A rising junior at Winston Churchill High School (WCHS) has died, Principal John Taylor wrote in a letter to the school community Tuesday. He did not give a cause of death. Taylor, notified over the July 4th holiday weekend, shared the tragic news in a letter to the WCHS families and community. The student was not identified out of respect for the family’s wishes, who asked for privacy as they process the tragic loss, Taylor wrote.
POTOMAC, MD
ChesapeakeBayMagazine

The Little Crab That Got Away

As you sail up the Severn River into Annapolis Harbor, you’ll pass Horn Point, where there’s a large white house on the bluff with a deck overlooking the water. If you look closely, you’ll see the hot tub on the deck where the soakers can enjoy the million-dollar view. This was the home of Glen and Melissa, he an up-and-coming injury attorney and she a financial advisor with a prominent national firm. They were one of those double-income couples with no children and they were perfectly happy except for one thing: Glen loved to cook and eat crabs, and Melissa couldn’t stand him for it.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Wbaltv.com

Burger chain with West Coast roots looks to expand in greater Baltimore

TOWSON, Md. — A burger restaurant with roots on the West Coast and one location already open in Towson has plans to expand in greater Baltimore. The Habit Burger Grill is looking for real estate in Baltimore's surrounding counties, the chain's chief development officer, Doug Branigan, said this week. In all, The Habit envisions building 10 to 15 new Baltimore-area restaurants in the coming years.
BALTIMORE, MD
severnaparkvoice.com

Veterans Reflect On Military Service

On July 4, 1968, U.S. Marine helicopter pilot Joseph Scholle was shot in the neck while rescuing a man with a broken leg in Vietnam. “This guy came out of a hidden tunnel with his AK-47 and started firing,” Scholle said. “Then there was this sting. I felt like someone took a hot poker out and stuck me in the back of the neck.”
SEVERNA PARK, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Music
Washingtonian.com

Where to Pick Your Own Peaches in Maryland and Virginia

Peach-picking season is upon us—it typically runs from July to September— and we’ve gathered all the area places where you can spend a day harvesting the fuzzy fruit. Weather and picking patterns can impact whether an orchard is open for pick-your-own days, so make sure you check a farm’s website for the most up-to-date information.
MARYLAND STATE
Washingtonian.com

The Coral Reef Encounter Lets You Snorkel Without Going to the Ocean

It’s the dead of summer and the perfect time to not be in DC right now, but like most people, you either have real adult responsibilities or can’t drop loads on a plane ticket to a faraway tropical island. Fear not, there’s an immersive art installation that can temporarily solve your wanderlust.
COLUMBIA, MD
talbotspy.org

The Mid-Shore’s Lydia Woolever takes on the Bay Bridge

The Spy’s favorite Baltimore Magazine writer, the Mid-Shore’s very own Lydia Woolever, continues this month with her ongoing special stories about the Eastern Shore and the Chesapeake Bay. This time around, with the help of photographers Jay Fleming, Timothy Hyman, And Mike Morgan, Lydia takes on the complex...
BALTIMORE, MD
ChesapeakeBayMagazine

In Praise of Small Things

Discovering the joys of cruising the Bay in small boats. I have a large fleet of small boats—canoes, kayaks, even an inflatable catamaran rowboat. And I’m not alone. According to the National Marine Manufacturer’s Association, 95% of boats on the water in the U.S. are less than 26 feet—boats that can be trailered by a vehicle to local waterways. The Chesapeake Bay is about 200 miles long from the mouth of the Susquehanna at Havre de Grace to where it opens up onto the Atlantic Ocean between Cape Henry and Cape Charles, but there are more than 11,000 miles of shoreline in between, most of which is inaccessible to boats with keels more than four feet deep. You don’t need a big boat with liveaboard accommodations to explore the Bay, and for most of the nicest spots, a big boat is an actual impediment. Here are three boaters’ experiences cruising the Bay in their small boats.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Bay Journal

Navy Academy golf course draws fire from locals, environmentalists

Sue Steinbrook lived in Annapolis within a few miles of the Greenbury Point Conservation Area for more than a decade without ever visiting the woodsy oasis. But during the early days of COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, she ran out of excuses not to drop by. “It’s a hidden gem,” said...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
USNI News

Give Female Midshipmen Back Their Pockets

Annapolis, Maryland, is a Navy town through and through. Home of the U.S. Naval Academy, Annapolis’ iconography would be incomplete without images of midshipmen walking down Main Street in their summer whites or service dress blue uniforms. Male midshipmen are often stopped on the street for photos with tourists looking for that classic Navy look. Female midshipmen, not so much.
ANNAPOLIS, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy