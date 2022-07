Wine pairings were not a foreign concept for Jon Kohler. As a chef who worked 10 years for a wine distributor, he knew what value pairings could add to a meal. But it wasn’t until he took a trip with his wife to the French countryside that he experienced a connection from listening, learning and tasting at the same time. They had a special lunch prepared just for the two of them—with various cheeses, beef bourguignon and a selection of Burgundies. “It wasn’t anything elegant,” he says. “It was very rustic, but it was just delicious.”

BEL AIR, MD ・ 3 DAYS AGO