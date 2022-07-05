Tuesday forecast: Poor air quality but cooler temps
Look for temperatures to remain slightly below average Tuesday as we deal with some poor air quality.
Fourth of July fireworks can be blamed for our mostly moderate to unhealthy air conditions.
We will continue to see sunny skies through the weekend, when afternoon highs are expected to climb once again.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
