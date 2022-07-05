ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Tuesday forecast: Poor air quality but cooler temps

By Henry DiCarlo, Tony Kurzweil
 3 days ago

Look for temperatures to remain slightly below average Tuesday as we deal with some poor air quality.

Fourth of July fireworks can be blamed for our mostly moderate to unhealthy air conditions.

We will continue to see sunny skies through the weekend, when afternoon highs are expected to climb once again.

