Price of Forever stamps to increase Sunday

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
Like many items, the cost of postage is going up on Sunday.

The United States Postal Service announced weeks ago that the price to mail a letter was going to go up on July 10.

The increase is 2 cents for a First-Class Mail Forever stamp. The stamp currently costs 58 cents but will go up to 60 cents this coming weekend.

Metered mail will increase from 53 cents to 57 cents.

Additional ounces over the 1-ounce mark will cost 24 cents each, up from the current 20 cents.

Postcards sent domestically will go up from 40 cents to 44 cents while an international letter, weighing 1 ounce or less, will go up from $1.30 to $1.40.

The USPS said inflation and increased operating costs are the reason for the increases, but the agency said it will continue to provide the lowest cost letter-mail postage rates in the industrialized world.

A Forever stamp is good forever, just as the name implies. That means that if you buy a stamp now before the cost for postage goes up, you don’t have to add additional postage for it to be valid. If you have a stash of Forever stamps purchased when they were 45 cents each, then they’re still good now, Nexstar reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Pittsburgh, PA
