Sixteen new contestants enter the house for season 24 of Big Brother, where $750,000 is on the line — host Julie Chen Moonves gives us some intel on the premiere and next week's first eviction. Past contestants from Big Brother, as well as Survivor, The Amazing Race, and Love Island compete on the new series The Challenge: USA. The international Netflix series Control Z is back for its third season, picking up in the aftermath of their high school principal falling to her death — and the hacker targets the group of teens one last time.

TV SERIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO