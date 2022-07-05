ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Price of Forever stamps to increase Sunday

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
Like many items, the cost of postage is going up on Sunday.

The United States Postal Service announced weeks ago that the price to mail a letter was going to go up on July 10.

The increase is 2 cents for a First-Class Mail Forever stamp. The stamp currently costs 58 cents but will go up to 60 cents this coming weekend.

Metered mail will increase from 53 cents to 57 cents.

Additional ounces over the 1-ounce mark will cost 24 cents each, up from the current 20 cents.

Postcards sent domestically will go up from 40 cents to 44 cents while an international letter, weighing 1 ounce or less, will go up from $1.30 to $1.40.

The USPS said inflation and increased operating costs are the reason for the increases, but the agency said it will continue to provide the lowest cost letter-mail postage rates in the industrialized world.

A Forever stamp is good forever, just as the name implies. That means that if you buy a stamp now before the cost for postage goes up, you don’t have to add additional postage for it to be valid. If you have a stash of Forever stamps purchased when they were 45 cents each, then they’re still good now, Nexstar reported.

John M. Dabbs

Local Postmasters Prepare for a Run on Stamps As Postal Rates Go up Next Week

Local Postmasters across the Tri-Cities are advising customers to stock up on forever stamps if they want to save a few cents. The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) price hike will increase the cost of forever stamps by two cents effective Sunday, July 10 - making the first-class stamp 60 cents. The United States Postal Service published its rate adjustment notice on April 6, 2022.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
CBS Boston

Price of Forever stamps going up this weekend

WASHINGTON - Starting this weekend it'll cost more to send a letter or postcard.On Sunday, July 10 prices changes will go into effect for the United States Postal Service. A First-Class Mail Forever stamp will go up 2 cents to 60 cents. Postcard stamps will jump from 40 cents to 44 cents. Forever stamps were 41 cents when they were first introduced in 2007. The Postal Service blames "inflation and increased operating expenses" for the increase. A table of all the price increases is below.
BUSINESS
