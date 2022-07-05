Las Vegas considers curfew after rash of shootings downtown

The City of Las Vegas is "exploring" the idea of implementing a curfew for people under the age of 21 after a string of violent incidents in the Fremont district downtown.

Mayor Carolyn Goodman shared the idea in a tweet after she met with Downtown Las Vegas property owners on Tuesday.

"We're all in agreement there is no tolerance for violence/crime," the mayor wrote.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and Las Vegas City Marshals committed to "an increased law enforcement presence" in the area, Goodman said.

"Our city attorney will prosecute violators to the fullest, and we're exploring a curfew for those under 21," she added.

This comes as the person responsible for a shooting near the Fremont Street Experience early on July 4 was still at large on Tuesday.

VIDEO: Evacuation of Fremont Street after shooting

Two weeks prior, police say a 16-year-old shot and killed a man during a fight . The gunfire injured a bystander, as well, according to an arrest report.

At least two other shootings have been reported downtown over the past month. On June 8, police said a man was trying to break up a fight when a woman shot him in the leg. And on June 26 another man was shot in the downtown area.

WATCH: Livestream shows fight that led to gunshots at Fremont Street

13 Action News reporter Abel Garcia is speaking with Mayor Goodman about the meeting and what steps may be taken to prevent violence. Watch his report on Live at 5 and Live at 6 here.