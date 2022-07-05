ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas considers curfew after rash of shootings downtown

By KTNV Staff
 3 days ago
The City of Las Vegas is "exploring" the idea of implementing a curfew for people under the age of 21 after a string of violent incidents in the Fremont district downtown.

Mayor Carolyn Goodman shared the idea in a tweet after she met with Downtown Las Vegas property owners on Tuesday.

"We're all in agreement there is no tolerance for violence/crime," the mayor wrote.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and Las Vegas City Marshals committed to "an increased law enforcement presence" in the area, Goodman said.

"Our city attorney will prosecute violators to the fullest, and we're exploring a curfew for those under 21," she added.

This comes as the person responsible for a shooting near the Fremont Street Experience early on July 4 was still at large on Tuesday.

Two weeks prior, police say a 16-year-old shot and killed a man during a fight . The gunfire injured a bystander, as well, according to an arrest report.

At least two other shootings have been reported downtown over the past month. On June 8, police said a man was trying to break up a fight when a woman shot him in the leg. And on June 26 another man was shot in the downtown area.

Truth Hurts ?
2d ago

Under 21??!?….What is that going to do?..They shouldn’t be there in the first place!….Try investing in sophisticated metal detectors….Vegas makes plenty of money!..

