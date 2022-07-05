ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

These new Microsoft PowerPoint features are bound to be a hit with all you perfectionists

By Will McCurdy
TechRadar
TechRadar
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Cuj4W_0gVVTtq300
(Image credit: Microsoft)

Microsoft is testing an update for PowerPoint that will allow people to incorporate a new level of customization into their presentations.

The headline feature, dubbed Cameo, sits within PowerPoint’s Recording Studio and will allow you to use a webcam feed to make the video recording of your presentation “even more personal and create an immersive storytelling experience”, according to Microsoft.

Perfectionists will be fully catered to by the latest update, as it will apparently allow you to “customize your camera feed’s appearance before you record” as well as “apply your favorite camera styles, shapes, and sizes to cameo, and choose the place on the slide for your camera feed that best suits your presentation”.

The new feature is currently available for Office Insiders running Beta Channel Version 2207 (Build 15425.20000) or later.

What else is new?

Aside from the video-related updates, Microsoft is also testing new capabilities within PowerPoint to make changes within line spacing and to modify slide backgrounds with images.

All of these new features are currently available for Office Insiders running Beta Channel Version 2207 (Build 15425.20000) or later.

Not a Microsoft Insider? Not to worry, all the above updates will be rolled out to the general public in future, though Microsoft hasn't said exactly when.

Neither are these the only new features the tech giant has been integrating into the classic piece of office software, amid competition from rival products such as Prezi and Google Slides.

For example, PowerPoint users recently gained the ability to add their own custom fonts to presentations, and new integrations with Microsoft Teams have made virtual presentations much less of a chore.

Will McCurdy has been writing about technology for over five years. He has a wide range of specialities including cybersecurity, fintech, cryptocurrency, blockchain, artificial intelligence, cloud computing, payments, retail technology, and venture capital investment. He has previously written for FStech, Retail Systems, and National Technology News and is an experienced podcast and webinar host, as well as an avid long form feature writer.

Comments / 0

Related
Android Police

The 8 best note-taking apps

Nothing beats the convenience of jotting down quick thoughts whenever they happen, and a note-taking app on your phone is the perfect place to put them. Whether you are looking for a simple note-taking app to replace your sticky notes or an advanced solution with better organization for meeting details, voice recordings, and an interesting article from the web, we've got you covered with the eight best note-taking apps for your phone.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Microsoft 365: How to Get Word, Excel and PowerPoint for Free

Microsoft 365, the evolution of the old Microsoft Office suite, features a variety of apps that you may need for work, school or your personal life. But the cost of a subscription adds up over time, which could become an obstacle to using Word, Excel, PowerPoint or other programs. Fortunately, if you want Microsoft 365, there are ways to get the service for free.
SOFTWARE
Phone Arena

Hangouts Mobile Apps For Android & iOS are no more

These Hangouts Mobile Apps For Android & iOS are no more! They have ceased to be! They have expired and gone to meet their maker! Monty Python intros aside, it seems that Google has finally started to deliver on its promise to kill Hangouts. And while there’s still some time...
CELL PHONES
Android Police

Microsoft's Android subsystem for Windows 11 gets much needed networking improvements

The announcement of Windows 11 last year took many of us by surprise. Microsoft had previously claimed Windows 10 would be the final major version, but as it turns out, it wasn't. Equally surprising, though, was the fact that it came with support for Android apps. The Windows Subsystem for Android allows Windows 11 users to run Android apps and games on their computers. It also serves as the perfect complement to the Windows Subsystem for Linux, bringing Microsoft's legendary OS to a whole new level. The Redmond-based tech giant is now rolling out an update to its Android component, this time focusing on its networking capabilities first and foremost.
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Microsoft Powerpoint#Microsoft Office#Cloud Computing#Powerpoint#Office Insiders#Channel Version 2207
knowtechie.com

The four best Android phones in 2022

Android was designed to give people more choices. With Android, you can choose your carrier, phone, and even the applications that run on your device. Android is also built to be open—so you can take advantage of the latest innovations and features from anywhere. The Android operating system has taken over the smartphone market by storm.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Amazon Surprises Prime Members With Up to 53% Off Fire Tablets

If you were hoping to snag a cheap tablet deal this month, you don't have to wait until Prime Day to do so. Amazon has just launched a new sale on its affordable Fire 7 tablets, dropping prices to record lows with as much as 53% off. With the 7-inch tablet selling for as little as $30 for Prime members, it's an inexpensive pickup before Prime Day even starts.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Dangerous new malware dances past more than 50 antivirus services

Researchers have discovered a new malware sample capable of hiding from more than 50 antivirus (opens in new tab) products available on the market right now. The malware was discovered by cybersecurity researchers from Unit 42, the threat intelligence team at Palo Alto Networks. The team first spotted the strain in May, when it discovered that it was built using the Brute Ratel (BRC4) tool.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Software
9to5Mac

iPhone 14 news: Here’s everything we know so far

We’re less than three months away from the announcement of Apple’s iPhone 14 lineup. We expect the iPhone 14 to be introduced in September of 2022, and rumors suggest we could see a redesign, the biggest camera update in years, and more. Head below as we round up all of the iPhone 14 rumors so far.
CELL PHONES
Apple Insider

Best all-in-one printers for your Mac, iPhone, or iPad

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — An all-in-one printer is a one-stop-shop solution for all of your printing, scanning, and sometimes faxing needs. Here are the best choices for all-in-one printers based on how well they will work with your Apple devices.
NFL
Android Police

Your Google Pixel might soon show the status of your Uber right on your lock screen

Google's At a Glance widget is a handy addition to the Pixel's home screen and lock screen since it can automatically surface relevant information on a timely basis. The big G has been found working on some new enhancements for At a Glance, including integration with ridesharing and food delivery services, so you can check their status even when your phone is locked.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Google Docs Pageless is opening up your documents like never before

Google Docs (opens in new tab) is set to get a whole lot more collaborative as the platform rolls out its latest upgrade. First announced at Google I/O 2021 and rolling out to users now, the new Pageless feature essentially gives you and whoever else you share your documents with, extra space to make alterations, suggestions and edits.
SOFTWARE
TechRadar

Is your SSN on sale right now on the dark web? Here is how to find out securely

The dark web is the part of the internet that isn’t indexed and can’t be found using search engines. While there are legitimate uses for it, this part of the internet is also home to black markets selling personal information. On the dark web, SSNs (social security numbers) can be bought or sold for a couple of dollars. These may have been leaked through data breaches at a company you use, or more directly, through malware being installed on one of your devices.
TECHNOLOGY
TechRadar

TechRadar

41K+
Followers
43K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Its mix of genuine and reliable advice alongside entertaining and fun to read editorial content is why millions of people trust TechRadar to give them tech advice on everything from the latest smartphone releases to the best in digital cameras.

 http://www.techradar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy