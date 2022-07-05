ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento County, CA

Former USA Softball president arrested for lewd acts with a child

By Jacque Porter
FOX40
FOX40
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JUc4G_0gVVTeqO00

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday the arrest of John Gouveia , the former President of USA Softball, in April for eight felony counts of lewd lascivious acts with a child under the age of 14.

According to the sheriff’s office, Gouveia, 61, of Castro Valley, was booked into the Alameda County Jail on April 14 before being released on $250,000 bail the same day.

Bodies of 3 men who saved child in water recovered, Rio Vista fire says

Gouveia worked with the organization governing softball in the United States from 1991 to 2019 including as Commissioner for Northern California before becoming president.

The sheriff’s office said the victim in the case was not associated with USA Softball or Gouveia’s previous job with the Hayward Area Recreation and Park District, which he retired from in 2016 as General Manager.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation is still ongoing and asked that any community members with information regarding the investigation contact their office.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS San Francisco

New evidence focuses Alexis Gabe investigators on Amador County location

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) -- New detailed evidence was released Thursday in the case of a missing woman from Oakley, Alexis Gabe. Her family has obtained handwritten directions penned by her alleged killer that possibly identify the location of her body.This is not the first time search crews have combed the Pioneer area in rural Amador County. While the Gabe's parents wouldn't disclose the details of the search, they shared the evidence that connects their daughter to the area.Pictures showing two crumpled pieces of paper investigators found while executing a search warrant have been released. The warrant was served at the...
AMADOR COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Stockton Police: Homeless Woman Set Tent On Fire After Finding Boyfriend Inside With Another Woman

STOCKTON — Stockton police said they need the public’s help finding a suspect in a July 7 incident that ended with her boyfriend dying. On July 7, at 5:33 p.m., two people, a man, and a woman were inside a tent on Airport Way and Mormon Slough when a suspect set the tent on fire. Stockton police confirmed late Friday afternoon that the suspect was a homeless woman and the two people inside the tent were her boyfriend with another woman. The suspect is accused of lighting the tent on fire after finding the two inside. The victims were taken to a nearby hospital. Unfortunately, the suspect’s boyfriend did not survive. Stockton Police encourage anyone with information to call the non-emergency number at (209) 937-8377 or the Investigations Division at (209) 937-8323.
STOCKTON, CA
FOX40

UC Davis police officer dies of heart attack while on duty

DAVIS, Calif. (KTXL) — On Monday, the University of California Davis Police Department lost Officer Walter Broussard to complications from a heart attack that happened while on duty. According to a Facebook post from the UC Davis Police Department, Broussard served as a UCDPD officer for over 24 years,...
DAVIS, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sacramento County, CA
Sports
City
Rio Vista, CA
Castro Valley, CA
Sports
City
Sacramento, CA
County
Sacramento County, CA
Castro Valley, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Castro Valley, CA
Local
California Sports
Local
California Crime & Safety
Sacramento County, CA
Crime & Safety
FOX40

2 dead in separate shootings in Stockton, police report says

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Two people were shot and killed in two separate incidents in Stockton on Thursday, according to a night report from the Stockton Police Department.  A 35-year-old man was shot on Kermit Lane near Holiday Park around 12:30 a.m. and was transported to a local hospital, police said.  The man later died […]
STOCKTON, CA
KRON4 News

Three arrested for San Jose homicide

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A San Jose woman and two men were arrested on homicide charges in connection to an April block party shooting, police announced Wednesday. One of the accused killers, 28-year-old Jocelyn Velazquez, was arrested by the San Jose Police Department’s Covert Response Unit on June 22. Her alleged accomplices were identified […]
SAN JOSE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usa Softball#Violent Crime#Nexstar Media Inc
FOX40

San Joaquin Delta College police investigate a bomb threat

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — San Joaquin Delta College District Police is investigating a bomb threat at the main campus Wednesday afternoon. “If you are on, or in the vicinity, prepare immediately for possible evacuation. Do not use your cell or smartphones until you have left the area. Listen for instructions from police officials and follow them quickly, carefully, and calmly,” the district police posted on Facebook just before 3:00 p.m.
STOCKTON, CA
Daily Californian

Campus visiting student found dead in Women’s Faculty Club

A UC Berkeley visiting student from the United Kingdom was found dead in his room at the Women’s Faculty Club by staff July 1, according to campus spokesperson Dan Mogulof. Mogulof added that there were no apparent signs of foul play and that the Alameda County Coroner’s Office will determine a cause of death. As of press time, campus is not releasing the name of the student.
BERKELEY, CA
FOX40

Teen still missing days after crash in Lake Solano County Park

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A teenager remains missing after crashing a truck into Lake Solano County Park, early Sunday morning. According to a Solano County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, deputies responded to a call near the east end of Lake Solano County Park and Putah Creek Road on Sunday. When deputies arrived just after midnight, […]
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
KRON4 News

One shot on I-580 near Castro Valley

CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. (KRON) — One person was struck in a shooting on Interstate-580 Thursday afternoon, California Highway Patrol confirmed to KRON4. The victim’s injuries are not considered life-threatening, CHP said. The shooting happened on eastbound I-580 in the area of 164th Avenue in Castro Valley. The freeway...
FOX40

Suspect arrested in Cosumnes Drive killing in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Stockton police said detectives arrested 59-year-old Jing Zhi Chen as a suspect in a killing that happened on July 1. On the morning of July 1, officers responded to Cosumnes Drive, near Trinity Parkway, for reports of someone being shot. The victim, a 50-year-old man, died at the scene.
STOCKTON, CA
FOX40

Bodies of 3 men who saved child in water recovered, Rio Vista fire says

RIO VISTA, Calif. (KTXL) — The bodies of the three men who went missing near Brannan Island were recovered Tuesday afternoon, according to the Rio Vista Fire Department.  Fire officials told FOX40 they recovered the bodies around 5 p.m. Chris Morales, a friend of the three men, previously identified them to FOX40 as Guistillo Rivas, […]
RIO VISTA, CA
FOX40

Man walks away with 21 pairs of jeans from Stockton store

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — According to a Facebook post from the Stockton Police Department, on May 17, a man entered a business on the 10800 block of Trinity Parkway in Stockton and stole 21 pairs of jeans. Police said that he selected 21 pairs of men’s Levi’s and then...
STOCKTON, CA
KRON4 News

San Jose man, 59, arrested for deadly assault

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A San Jose man was arrested in connection with an assault that later turned fatal, the San Jose Police Department said in a press release on Tuesday. Greg Kirk, 59, was arrested on June 30 for homicide. The incident happened in the early hours of June 18. At 4:25 a.m., […]
SAN JOSE, CA
FOX40

FOX40

20K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX40.com delivers News That Matters across Northern California

 https://www.fox40.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy