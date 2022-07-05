Former USA Softball president arrested for lewd acts with a child

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday the arrest of John Gouveia , the former President of USA Softball, in April for eight felony counts of lewd lascivious acts with a child under the age of 14.

According to the sheriff’s office, Gouveia, 61, of Castro Valley, was booked into the Alameda County Jail on April 14 before being released on $250,000 bail the same day.

Gouveia worked with the organization governing softball in the United States from 1991 to 2019 including as Commissioner for Northern California before becoming president.

The sheriff’s office said the victim in the case was not associated with USA Softball or Gouveia’s previous job with the Hayward Area Recreation and Park District, which he retired from in 2016 as General Manager.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation is still ongoing and asked that any community members with information regarding the investigation contact their office.

