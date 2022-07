ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A federal judge has scheduled Derek Chauvin's sentencing for later this week on civil rights violations in the death of George Floyd. Chauvin will be sentenced at 2 p.m. Thursday in St. Paul in the U.S. District Court. Last December, Chauvin signed a plea agreement and changed his plea to guilty, admitting that he willfully deprived Floyd of his constitutional rights during the fatal May 2020 arrest. As part of the plea agreement, Chauvin admitted that he "knew what he was doing was wrong" when he continued force on Floyd even after he stopped talking and...

SAINT PAUL, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO