Chicago, IL

White Sox Farm Report: July 4, 2022

 3 days ago
Editor's Note: "White Sox Farm Report: June 30, 2022" originally appeared on Sox on 35th. Jordan Lazowski of Sox On 35th will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports Chicago's White Sox coverage for the 2022 season. You can read more of their coverage at SoxOn35th.com, and follow them on Twitter...

WATCH: Chris Sale flips out after rehab start

The more things change, the more they stay the same. Video surfaced on social media last night of former White Sox starter Chris Sale losing his mind in a minor league clubhouse after making a rehab start. It wasn’t even that bad of a start for Sale, who’s working back...
The Jose Abreu Dilemma

Editor's Note: "The Jose Abreu Dilemma for the White Sox" originally appeared on Sox on 35th. Nik Gaur of Sox On 35th will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports Chicago's White Sox coverage for the 2022 season. You can read more of their coverage at SoxOn35th.com, and follow them on Twitter at @SoxOn35th.
Alcantara named to MLB's top-100 prospect list

The Chicago Cubs added plenty of young talent to their farm system via a flurry of trades over the last 18 months. A big name from one of those trades recently received major recognition. Now, they're continuing to show it, landing four prospects on MLB.com's top-100 prospect list. Kevin Alcantara...
Javy Baez to Cubs fans: 'Tell them I love them'

Javy Baez will forever and always be a Chicago Cub. He said so himself Thursday, his first time playing in Chicago since the Cubs traded him last July. "This will always be home for me," Baez said from Guaranteed Rate Field, according to an article from 670 the Score. "I got a tattoo with the Cub logo (on my right arm). Winning for them is something nobody can take from you. It just was very special to be a part of the Cubs organization in the past.”
White Sox win thriller in Eloy Jiménez' return

The White Sox were down once, and they came back. The White Sox were down twice, and they came back. The White Sox were down three times, and they came back. The White Sox were down four times, and they kept coming back. The White Sox fell behind the Twins five separate times on Wednesday, and they tied it up, every single time. Then, in the bottom of the tenth, after a passed ball and a Leury García single, the White Sox finally went ahead for a walkoff win. It was an energizing victory that prevented a sweep at the hands of the Twins, and was punctuated by a rip-roaring return from Eloy Jiménez. Was it perfect? No. Sox pitchers surrendered several more homers to the Twins, and there were more mistakes in the field. But for now, the team will focus on the good, and try to ride the vibes for a better series against the Tigers.
2022 MLB All-Star starters: Full lineups for AL and NL

The starters for the Midsummer Classic have been selected. After the final round of fan voting concluded, the National League All-Star starters and the American League All-Star starters were officially announced on the 2022 Chevrolet MLB All-Star Starters Reveal Show on Friday night. This excludes pitchers, which will be announced...
Mid-Season Top 30 White Sox Prospects: 15-1

Editor's Note: "Sox On 35th’s Mid-Season Top 30 White Sox Prospects: 15-1" originally appeared on Sox on 35th. Michael Suareo of Sox On 35th will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports Chicago's White Sox coverage for the 2022 season. You can read more of their coverage at SoxOn35th.com, and follow them on Twitter at @SoxOn35th.
Ryan Burr reveals heartbreaking injury and release story

Baseball is filled with pain and dark times. White Sox reliever Ryan Burr went through some dark times of his own this season. Burr courageously shared his story on social media, recounting the tear of his labrum in his throwing shoulder and the emotional roller coaster he endured after the White Sox released him.
Chris Sale responds to outburst in minor league dugout

Chris Sale has been told before to 'take it to the tunnel' when he needs to blow off steam from a poor pitching outing. That's exactly what he did in a video that went viral of Sale throwing and kicking things around in the dugout after an outing with the Boston Red Sox' Triple-A team, the Worcester Red Sox.
WATCH: Eloy Jiménez launches homer in return

On Tuesday, Eloy Jiménez was back in the White Sox clubhouse. Wednesday morning he was back in the lineup. And Wednesday afternoon he was officially back to doing what he does best. In his second at-bat since being activated off of the 60-Day IL, Jiménez launched a ball well...
Looking back at baseball's biggest meltdowns and tirades

Baseball players occasionally struggle to channel their emotions. And sometimes, a television gets destroyed. That was the case Wednesday when Boston Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale took his frustration out on a TV hanging on the wall in the clubhouse tunnel during his rehab start with Triple-A Worcester. Sale walked...
MLB and MLBPA meet to discuss international draft

The MLB and MLBPA met to discuss the last item on their lockout agenda today -- the international draft. Back when the lockout discussions were happening in March, the two sides agreed to leave this matter undecided and set July 25 as the deadline to makes ends meet on the issue.
Sox observations: 9th-inning comeback falls short

One day after a thrilling extra-innings win against the Twins, the White Sox bats fell silent. Tigers starter Beau Brieske deserves credit for spinning a gem on Thursday night, but it doesn’t lessen the disappointment of losing 2-1 after an energizing 9-8 win, and squandering another excellent effort from Dylan Cease. The team nearly dug back into their bag of tricks for another walkoff win, but with the winning run on second base and only one out José Abreu struck out swinging on a ball a foot off the plate, and Eloy Jiménez grounded out to seal the loss. The team will try to rebound on Friday when Lucas Giolito starts opposite Tarik Skubal.
White Sox struggle to explain poor first half

Halfway through the 2022 season, the White Sox sit at 39-42. They’re in third place in the division, six games behind the Twins. They’re five games back off a wildcard spot. And before their loss on Thursday night, they had a meager 31.4% chance to make the playoffs per Baseball Reference’s simulations.
Cubs’ Contreras earns historic 3rd All-Star nod

Only one catcher in Cubs history has made more All-Star Game starts than Willson Contreras. That’s about to change. Contreras earned his third career starting nod for the Midsummer Classic Friday, when MLB announced the exhibition game’s starters, as voted by fans. Contreras beat out Braves backstop Travis...
Stroman to return Saturday in boost for Cubs rotation

A banged-up Cubs starting rotation will get a boost Saturday with the return of Marcus Stroman. Stroman will come off the injured list and start Saturday against the Dodgers and Clayton Kershaw. Stroman has been on the 15-day IL since June 10 with right shoulder inflammation. He said his shoulder...
