St. Luke’s University Health Network has been named to the 2022 Fortune/Merative 100 Top Hospitals® list, formerly known as the IBM/Watson Health 100 Top Hospital list. Though the sponsoring company has changed over the years, the methodology behind the rankings remains the same as in prior years. This list is determined using independent and objective research to analyze hospital performance. Organizations do not apply or pay for this honor or pay to promote their award. Award-winning hospitals serve as a model of excellence for the industry.

ALLENTOWN, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO