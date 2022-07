GILLETTE, Wyo. — Gas prices in Gillette and Wyoming should be decreasing within the next two weeks, an industry association leader said Wednesday. Colorado Wyoming Petroleum Marketers Association Executive Director Grier Bailey said supply disruptions at a Billings, Montana, refinery, in the last two weeks impacted service. The Gillette area gets a lot of its gas from that refinery, Bailey said. Gas prices in other parts of Wyoming weren’t necessarily seeing as high of prices because those areas have been serviced by other refineries and terminal points, he said.

GILLETTE, WY ・ 12 HOURS AGO