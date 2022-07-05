ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fabens, TX

Wastewater project to host ribbon cutting event

By Gabriela Rodríguez
 3 days ago
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – More than 300 residents of the Greater Fabens community will benefit from this project that will provide access to sanitary sewer services. The $3 Million project is funded through a partnership between the County, Lower Valley Water District and the Texas Department of Agriculture.

These communities were originally developed in the late 1970’s and early 1980’s without access to water and sewer service. The communities were connected to first-time water through a Texas Department of Agriculture Grant in June 2012.

Construction of this project started in June of 2021 and completed July of 2022. The entire scope of work also includes decommissioning existing on-site septic facilities which can create threats to the health, safety, and welfare of the communities due to maintenance issues, soil conditions and other factors.

WHAT: Lourdes & Conquistador First-Time Wastewater Project Ribbon Cutting

WHEN: Thursday, July 7, 2022, 11:00 a.m.

WHO:

County Leaders including Judge Ricardo Samaniego and Commissioner Iliana Holguin

WHERE: 15675 North Loop Drive, Fabens, Texas (Google Link Here)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RoP7A_0gVVS1jd00

KTSM

Socorro student awarded the Peter Herrera Scholarship

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The first Deputy Peter John Herrera Scholarship was presented yesterday by the El Paso County Sheriff’s Foundation with the assistance of the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Community Service. Robert Rojas the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Commander and President of the...
SOCORRO, TX
KTSM

A Jurassic experience coming to amaze El Paso’s residents

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso area residents will be able to embark on a prehistoric journey from the Jurassic all the way through the Ice Age periods and discover the Dinosaurs & Mammals that ruled the earth. The largest most realistic Dinosaur event ever seen in Texas, Jurassic Empire, will bring a wide […]
KOAT 7

Blake's Lotaburger celebrates 70 years of service

Blake's Lotaburger first opened its door on July 9, 1952, behind the support of founder Blake Chanslor. Fast forward 70 years and the restaurant chain now features 72 locations and has become a New Mexico staple with its green chile cheeseburger. The franchise also features locations in El Paso, Texas and Tucson, Arizona.
RESTAURANTS
