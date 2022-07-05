Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Buffalo, Campbell, Clark, Codington, Deuel, Edmunds, Faulk by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-08 09:05:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-09 09:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/abr. The next statement will be issued by Saturday morning. Target Area: Codington The National Weather Service in Aberdeen SD has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in South Dakota Mud Creek near Rauville affecting Codington County. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Mud Creek near Rauville. * WHEN...From this morning until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 9.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:00 AM CDT Friday was 9.5 feet. - Flood stage is 9.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

CODINGTON COUNTY, SD ・ 1 HOUR AGO