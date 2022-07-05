ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Estill County, KY

Special Weather Statement issued for Estill, Jackson, Lee, Menifee, Morgan, Owsley, Powell, Wolfe by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-05 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-05 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Estill; Jackson; Lee; Menifee; Morgan; Owsley; Powell; Wolfe...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Estill, Menifee, Montgomery, Powell by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 12:38:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 13:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Estill; Menifee; Montgomery; Powell The National Weather Service in JACKSON KY has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Powell County in east central Kentucky Southeastern Montgomery County in east central Kentucky Central Estill County in east central Kentucky Southwestern Menifee County in east central Kentucky * Until 115 PM EDT. * At 1238 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Westbend, or 7 miles northwest of Stanton, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Virden around 1245 PM EDT. Clay City around 1250 PM EDT. Spout Springs around 1255 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Stanton, Rosslyn and Cottage Furnace. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ESTILL COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Floyd, Johnson, Knott, Magoffin, Martin, Pike by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 13:38:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 14:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Floyd; Johnson; Knott; Magoffin; Martin; Pike The National Weather Service in JACKSON KY has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Martin County in northeastern Kentucky Southern Johnson County in northeastern Kentucky Northeastern Knott County in southeastern Kentucky Floyd County in southeastern Kentucky Western Pike County in southeastern Kentucky Southeastern Magoffin County in southeastern Kentucky * Until 215 PM EDT. * At 138 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Leander to Blue River to Bolyn, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Martin around 145 PM EDT. Allen around 150 PM EDT. Prestonsburg around 155 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Craynor, Galveston and Pleasant. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Boone, Boyd, Bracken, Campbell, Carroll, Carter, Gallatin by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 12:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Boone; Boyd; Bracken; Campbell; Carroll; Carter; Gallatin; Grant; Greenup; Kenton; Lawrence; Lewis; Mason; Owen; Pendleton; Robertson SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 442 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS KY . KENTUCKY COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BOONE BOYD BRACKEN CAMPBELL CARROLL CARTER GALLATIN GRANT GREENUP KENTON LAWRENCE LEWIS MASON OWEN PENDLETON ROBERTSON
BOONE COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Fayette, Garrard, Jessamine, Madison, Mercer by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 17:06:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Fayette; Garrard; Jessamine; Madison; Mercer The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Mercer County in central Kentucky Garrard County in central Kentucky Jessamine County in central Kentucky Northern Madison County in central Kentucky South central Fayette County in central Kentucky * Until 545 PM EDT. * At 505 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Fayette Mall to near Harrodsburg, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Nicholasville around 510 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Lancaster and Richmond. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FAYETTE COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Boone, Cabell, Calhoun, Clay, Fayette, Jackson, Kanawha by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 12:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Boone; Cabell; Calhoun; Clay; Fayette; Jackson; Kanawha; Lincoln; Logan; Mason; McDowell; Mingo; Nicholas; Putnam; Raleigh; Roane; Wayne; Wirt; Wood; Wyoming SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 442 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS WV . WEST VIRGINIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BOONE CABELL CALHOUN CLAY FAYETTE JACKSON KANAWHA LINCOLN LOGAN MASON MCDOWELL MINGO NICHOLAS PUTNAM RALEIGH ROANE WAYNE WIRT WOOD WYOMING
BOONE COUNTY, WV

