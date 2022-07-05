ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Red Flag Warning issued for Copper River Basin by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-06 12:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-07-07 22:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are imminent or occurring now, or will shortly. It is directed toward fire agencies, and...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Dawson, McCone, Prairie by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-09 02:48:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-09 03:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Dawson; McCone; Prairie The National Weather Service in Glasgow has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern McCone County in northeastern Montana Northwestern Prairie County in northeastern Montana Western Dawson County in northeastern Montana * Until 345 AM MDT. * At 247 AM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 12 miles south of Brockway, or 21 miles south of Circle, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Doppler radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Circle, Lindsay, Brockway, Hoyt, Mccloud and Watkins. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
DAWSON COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Goose Creek and Raft River Valley, Southern Sawtooth NF, Twin Falls BLM south of the Snake River by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-09 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-09 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria for Southeastern Idaho: - Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain. Target Area: Goose Creek and Raft River Valley, Southern Sawtooth NF, Twin Falls BLM south of the Snake River RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 427 BELOW 6000 FEET * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 427 Goose Creek and Raft River Valley/Southern Sawtooth NF/Twin Falls BLM south of the Snake River. * WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 10 percent. * IMPACTS...Should a fire get established, rapid fire spread rates could occur.
CASSIA COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Fall River County Area, Pine Ridge Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-09 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-09 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Fall River County Area; Pine Ridge Area RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 322 AND 326 .Hot and dry weather is expected today as high pressure peaks over the northern Plains. Minimum afternoon relative humidities as low as 10 percent are expected. West to southwest winds will blow at 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. The combination of hot temperatures, low relative humidity, and gusty winds will produce conditions favorable for large fire growth this afternoon and early evening across far southwestern South Dakota. Local fuel conditions may preclude fire growth in some locations due to the very hit or miss nature of recent thunderstorms. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 322 AND 326 The National Weather Service in Rapid City has issued a Red Flag Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from noon today to 8 PM MDT this evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 322 Fall River County Area and 326 Pine Ridge Area. * WINDS...Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 10 percent. * IMPACTS...The combination of gusty winds and low relative humidity will produce critical fire weather conditions.
FALL RIVER COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Culpeper, Fauquier by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-09 03:58:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-09 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Culpeper; Fauquier FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of northern Virginia, including the following counties: Culpeper and Fauquier. * WHEN...Until 700 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Low-water crossings are inundated with water and may not be passable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 443 AM EDT, Emergency management officials reported road closures across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Culpeper... Warrenton Bealeton... New Baltimore Opal... Rixeyville - Http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CULPEPER COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Flag Warning
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Oldham by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-09 05:01:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-09 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Oldham FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of NORTH CENTRAL Kentucky, including the following county, Oldham. * WHEN...Until 800 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 459 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include La Grange, Crestwood, Goshen, Buckner, Demplytown, Cedar Point, Park Lake, Brownsboro, and Centerfield. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
OLDHAM COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Ashley, Chicot by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-09 03:43:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-09 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Ashley; Chicot EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 110 to 115 expected. * WHERE...Northeast Louisiana, southeast Arkansas, and portions of western, central, and northern Mississippi. * WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
ASHLEY COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Northern Wasatch Front, Salt Lake Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-09 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-09 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Northern Wasatch Front; Salt Lake Valley; Tooele and Rush Valleys; Utah Valley HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...High temperatures of 99-105 degrees expected, along with warm overnight lows of 72-77 degrees. Warmest temperatures are forecast in the Salt Lake Valley. * WHERE...Utah Valley, Northern Wasatch Front, Salt Lake Valley and Tooele and Rush Valleys. * WHEN...From noon today to 9 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
DAVIS COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Ozaukee, Sheboygan by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-09 04:07:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-09 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay out of the water and away from dangerous areas like piers and breakwalls. Strong structural and longshore currents are expected. Rip currents are possible. Target Area: Ozaukee; Sheboygan BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Life threatening waves of 3 to 4 feet and dangerous currents are expected. * WHERE...Beaches along Lake Michigan in Sheboygan, and Ozaukee counties. * WHEN...Until 5 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming conditions are expected due to high waves and onshore winds.
OZAUKEE COUNTY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Anderson, Morgan, Scott by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-09 04:19:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-09 07:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Anderson; Morgan; Scott FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of east Tennessee, including the following counties, Anderson, Morgan and Scott. * WHEN...Until 815 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 516 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Between 1.5 and 2 inches of rain has fallen over the advisory area in the last hour. As such, minor flooding is expected to begin shortly. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the next 1 to two hours across the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Helenwood, Sunbright, Slick Rock, Elgin, Frozen Head State Park, Robbins, Petros, Rugby State Park, Rugby, Honey Creek State Park and Rosedale. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Giles, Lawrence, Lewis, Marshall, Maury by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-09 03:54:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-09 04:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Giles; Lawrence; Lewis; Marshall; Maury A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Lewis, southwestern Marshall, northern Lawrence, southern Maury and northern Giles Counties through 445 AM CDT At 357 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles southeast of Hohenwald, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Columbia, Hohenwald, Mount Pleasant, Summertown, Ethridge, Lynnville, Gordonsburg, Kimmins, Henryville, Culleoka, Hampshire and I-65 East Of Columbia. This includes Interstate 65 between mile markers 32 and 46. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
GILES COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Bennett, Custer Co Plains, Haakon, Jackson, Mellette by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-09 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-09 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Bennett; Custer Co Plains; Haakon; Jackson; Mellette; Northern Meade Co Plains; Oglala Lakota; Pennington Co Plains; Perkins; Southern Meade Co Plains; Todd; Tripp; Ziebach HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON MDT /1 PM CDT/ TODAY TO 8 PM MDT /9 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values up to 103 expected. * WHERE...Portions of northwestern, south central and southwestern South Dakota. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Cheyenne River Reservation, the Pine Ridge Reservation and the Rosebud Reservation. * WHEN...From noon MDT /1 PM CDT/ today to 8 PM MDT /9 PM CDT/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
BENNETT COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Craighead, Mississippi, Poinsett by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-09 03:54:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-09 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Craighead; Mississippi; Poinsett HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values up to 105 degrees expected. * WHERE...Portions of West Tennessee and northeast Arkansas. * WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Fayette, Hardeman, Hardin, McNairy, Shelby by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-09 03:54:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-09 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Fayette; Hardeman; Hardin; McNairy; Shelby EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values near or above 110 degrees. * WHERE...East-central Arkansas, north Mississippi, and portions of West Tennessee. * WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
FAYETTE COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Billings, Bottineau, Burke, Dunn, Golden Valley, Hettinger by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-09 02:28:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-09 04:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 400 AM CDT/300 AM MDT/ for southwestern and northwestern North Dakota. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch also remains in effect until 800 AM CDT/700 AM MDT/ for south central, southwestern, north central and northwestern North Dakota. Target Area: Billings; Bottineau; Burke; Dunn; Golden Valley; Hettinger; McKenzie; McLean; Mercer; Morton; Mountrail; Oliver; Renville; Slope; Stark; Ward; Williams STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF CENTRAL GOLDEN VALLEY, BILLINGS, NORTHWESTERN HETTINGER, BURKE, EASTERN MCKENZIE, NORTHEASTERN WILLIAMS, NORTHWESTERN OLIVER, WARD, SOUTHWESTERN BOTTINEAU, RENVILLE, DUNN, NORTHWESTERN MCLEAN, NORTHWESTERN MORTON, NORTHEASTERN SLOPE, STARK, MOUNTRAIL AND MERCER COUNTIES THROUGH 430 AM CDT/330 AM MDT/ At 346 AM CDT/246 AM MDT/, strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 8 miles north of Kenmare to near Halliday to 17 miles northwest of Amidon. Movement was east at 55 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near Halliday around 250 AM MDT. Dodge around 255 AM MDT. Golden Valley and Greene around 405 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Mohall, Zap, Beulah, Lansford, Hazen and New England. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
BILLINGS COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bedford, Cannon, Coffee, De Kalb, Rutherford, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-09 04:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-09 04:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bedford; Cannon; Coffee; De Kalb; Rutherford; Warren THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHERN DE KALB SOUTHEASTERN RUTHERFORD...WARREN...COFFEE...EASTERN BEDFORD AND CANNON COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 415 AM CDT The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with these thunderstorms.
BEDFORD COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Franklin, Lincoln, Moore by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-09 03:54:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-09 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Franklin; Lincoln; Moore Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Jackson, northern Madison, northeastern Lauderdale, northern Limestone, southeastern Moore, Lincoln and Franklin Counties through 600 AM CDT At 509 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a long, curved line of strong thunderstorms extending from 8 miles northwest of South Pittsburg to Tims Ford Lake to 6 miles southwest of Petersburg to near Loretto. Movement was southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Winchester, Fayetteville, Bridgeport, Lynchburg, Hazel Green, Decherd, Cowan, Ardmore, Huntland and Lexington. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
FRANKLIN COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Crittenden, Cross, Lee, Phillips, St. Francis by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-09 03:54:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-09 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Crittenden; Cross; Lee; Phillips; St. Francis EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values near or above 110 degrees. * WHERE...East-central Arkansas, north Mississippi, and portions of West Tennessee. * WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
CRITTENDEN COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Daniels, Dawson, Garfield, McCone, Petroleum, Phillips by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-09 02:53:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-09 03:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Daniels; Dawson; Garfield; McCone; Petroleum; Phillips; Prairie; Richland; Roosevelt; Sheridan; Valley; Wibaux THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE WILL ALLOW SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 449 TO EXPIRE AT 3 AM MDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN MONTANA THIS ALLOWS TO EXPIRE 12 COUNTIES IN NORTHEAST MONTANA DANIELS DAWSON GARFIELD MCCONE PETROLEUM PHILLIPS PRAIRIE RICHLAND ROOSEVELT SHERIDAN VALLEY WIBAUX THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF CIRCLE, CULBERTSON, FAIRVIEW, FORT PECK, GLASGOW, GLENDIVE, JORDAN, MALTA, MEDICINE LAKE, OPHEIM, PLENTYWOOD, POPLAR, RICHEY, SACO, SCOBEY, SIDNEY, TERRY, WHITEWATER, WIBAUX, WINNETT, WOLF POINT, AND ZORTMAN.
DANIELS COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Bolivar, Carroll, Grenada, Holmes, Humphreys, Issaquena by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-09 03:43:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-09 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Bolivar; Carroll; Grenada; Holmes; Humphreys; Issaquena; Leflore; Sharkey; Sunflower; Warren; Washington; Yazoo EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 110 to 115 expected. * WHERE...Northeast Louisiana, southeast Arkansas, and portions of western, central, and northern Mississippi. * WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
BOLIVAR COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Chester, Crockett, Decatur, Haywood, Henderson, Lauderdale by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-09 03:54:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-09 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Chester; Crockett; Decatur; Haywood; Henderson; Lauderdale; Madison; Tipton HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values up to 105 degrees expected. * WHERE...Portions of West Tennessee and northeast Arkansas. * WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
CHESTER COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy