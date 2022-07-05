Red Flag Warning issued for Copper River Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-09 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-09 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Fall River County Area; Pine Ridge Area RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 322 AND 326 .Hot and dry weather is expected today as high pressure peaks over the northern Plains. Minimum afternoon relative humidities as low as 10 percent are expected. West to southwest winds will blow at 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. The combination of hot temperatures, low relative humidity, and gusty winds will produce conditions favorable for large fire growth this afternoon and early evening across far southwestern South Dakota. Local fuel conditions may preclude fire growth in some locations due to the very hit or miss nature of recent thunderstorms. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 322 AND 326 The National Weather Service in Rapid City has issued a Red Flag Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from noon today to 8 PM MDT this evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 322 Fall River County Area and 326 Pine Ridge Area. * WINDS...Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 10 percent. * IMPACTS...The combination of gusty winds and low relative humidity will produce critical fire weather conditions.

FALL RIVER COUNTY, SD ・ 1 HOUR AGO