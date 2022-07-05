ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alleghany County, VA

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Alleghany, Amherst, Bath, Bedford, Botetourt by NWS

 3 days ago

Effective: 2022-07-05 14:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-05 15:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. For your safety, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Stay away from windows. Locally heavy rain will quickly reduce visibility and...

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Amherst, Rockbridge by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 16:06:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. For your safety, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Stay away from windows. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Amherst; Rockbridge The National Weather Service in BLACKSBURG has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Rockbridge County in west central Virginia North central Amherst County in central Virginia * Until 500 PM EDT. * At 406 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Fairfield, or 8 miles east of Rockbridge Baths, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Rockbridge Baths Cornwall Alto Fairfield Oronoco Brownsburg and Vesuvius. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
AMHERST COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Albemarle, Augusta, City of Staunton, City of Waynesboro by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 16:06:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Albemarle; Augusta; City of Staunton; City of Waynesboro; Nelson The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for North central Nelson County in central Virginia West central Albemarle County in central Virginia The southeastern City of Staunton in western Virginia Southeastern Augusta County in western Virginia The City of Waynesboro in western Virginia * Until 445 PM EDT. * At 405 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Staunton, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Staunton, Waynesboro, Stuarts Draft, Sherando, Wintergreen, Afton, Fishersville, Lyndhurst, Nellysford, Hermitage, Batesville, Mint Spring and Afton Mountain. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Amelia, Appomattox, Bedford, Brunswick, Buckingham, Campbell by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 17:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Amelia; Appomattox; Bedford; Brunswick; Buckingham; Campbell; Charlotte; City of Danville; City of Emporia; City of Franklin; City of Lynchburg; City of Martinsville; Cumberland; Dinwiddie; Franklin; Greensville; Halifax; Henry; Lunenburg; Mecklenburg; Nottoway; Patrick; Pittsylvania; Prince Edward; Southampton; Sussex SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 446 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS VA . VIRGINIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE AMELIA APPOMATTOX BEDFORD BRUNSWICK BUCKINGHAM CAMPBELL CHARLOTTE CUMBERLAND DINWIDDIE FRANKLIN GREENSVILLE HALIFAX HENRY LUNENBURG MECKLENBURG NOTTOWAY PATRICK PITTSYLVANIA PRINCE EDWARD SOUTHAMPTON SUSSEX VIRGINIA INDEPENDENT CITIES INCLUDED ARE DANVILLE EMPORIA FRANKLIN LYNCHBURG MARTINSVILLE
AMELIA COUNTY, VA
Augusta Free Press

Severe thunderstorm warning, flood watch in effect for region

The National Weather Service in Sterling has issued a severe thunderstorm warning until 4:45 p.m. for a number of counties and cities in Western and Central Virginia. The warning includes the counties of Albemarle, Nelson and Augusta, and the cities of Staunton and Waynesboro. Areas impacted could include Stuarts Draft, Sherando, Wintergreen, Afton, Fishersville, Lyndhurst, Nellysford, Hermitage, Batesville, Mint Spring and Afton Mountain.
VIRGINIA STATE
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Boone, Cabell, Calhoun, Clay, Fayette, Jackson, Kanawha by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 12:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Boone; Cabell; Calhoun; Clay; Fayette; Jackson; Kanawha; Lincoln; Logan; Mason; McDowell; Mingo; Nicholas; Putnam; Raleigh; Roane; Wayne; Wirt; Wood; Wyoming SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 442 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS WV . WEST VIRGINIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BOONE CABELL CALHOUN CLAY FAYETTE JACKSON KANAWHA LINCOLN LOGAN MASON MCDOWELL MINGO NICHOLAS PUTNAM RALEIGH ROANE WAYNE WIRT WOOD WYOMING
BOONE COUNTY, WV
1061thecorner.com

Severe storm rips through Staunton area

STAUNTON (WINA) – With a flood watch is in effect until 5 Thursday morning in the Charlottesville-Albemarle area, severe storms left their footprint Wednesday afternoon in the Valley around Staunton. A severe storm tore through Staunton and Augusta County around 4pm Wednesday. From Churchville east to Staunton, there are some homes and businesses damaged by high winds. Torrential downpours around Staunton flooded roads, with weather watchers reporting nearly and inch-and-a-half of rain fallen in a very short period of time.
STAUNTON, VA
WDBJ7.com

Blue Ridge Parkway construction set to be finished by July 11

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Parts of the Blue Ridge Parkway in Roanoke are still under construction. The Roanoke River at mile market 115 is now set to be completed by Monday, July 11. It was originally supposed to finish at the end of June. Traffic continues to go through a...
ROANOKE, VA
WFXR

Crews respond to water rescue in Campbell Co. park

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — First responders from both Campbell County and Pittsylvania County were called to English Park Monday evening to perform a water rescue operation. According to the Altavista Fire Company, the swift water rescue team responded to the area around the rope swing in English Park...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
chathamstartribune.com

PittCo Danville Health District had 389 firearm injuries since 2016

The Pittsylvania County Danville Health District logged 389 injuries related to firearms from 2016 to present, according to a new dashboard provided by the Virginia Department of Health. Males age 25-34 living within the Pittsylvania County Danville District suffered the majority of the gunshot injuries, according to data provided on...
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Challenger Avenue reopened after Roanoke Co. crash

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Thursday morning motorists may want to take an alternate route through Roanoke County due to a crash closing down part of Challenger Avenue. According to the Roanoke County Police Department, eastbound Challenger Avenue is currently blocked at Valley Gateway Boulevard because of a two-vehicle crash.
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Transportation officials provide update on I-81 improvements

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Improvements to Interstate 81 are accelerating three years after the General Assembly approved a new funding stream for the highway. Thursday afternoon, state and local officials received a status report on operational changes and major construction projects that will address concerns about traffic volume and highway safety.
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Franklin County woman dies in crash with tree

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A Franklin County woman died in a crash Wednesday morning. Erin Sheree Jones, 45, of Wirtz, was traveling in a 2016 Honda Civic On Jubal Early Highway, just south of Silver Lake Road around 10:30 when her vehicle ran off the right side of the road and crashed into a tree.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke house fire determined to be accidental

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A house fire in Roanoke is estimated to have caused about $70,000 in damage, and was electrical and accidental, according to investigators. About 8:15 a.m. July 8, Roanoke Fire-EMS was called to the 800 block of Marshall Avenue SW. Crews found smoke showing from the eaves of the house.
ROANOKE, VA
theroanokestar.com

Virginia and Norfolk Southern Announce Closing of Western Rail Initiative Agreement

Agreement Will Expand Passenger Rail to Virginia’s Blue Ridge. The Virginia Passenger Rail Authority (VPRA) and Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) have announced the financial closing of the Western Rail Initiative Agreement which will expand passenger rail service from Washington, DC to Roanoke, Va. and to the New River Valley.
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

VSP: Woman dies following Franklin Co. crash on Wednesday

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A woman died at the hospital after crashing into a tree in Franklin County on Wednesday morning, according to police. Virginia State Police say the single-vehicle crash took place shortly before 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday, July 6 on Jubal Early Highway, just south of Silver Lake Road.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Roanoke native returns to build home for an unsheltered woman

ROANOKE, Va. – According to a 2022 Blue Ridge Continuum of Care report, there are about 216 people in the Roanoke Valley experiencing homelessness, and a Roanoke native has returned to his hometown to build a solution. What may look like a small shed from the outside contains a...
ROANOKE, VA

