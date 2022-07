Effective: 2022-07-06 17:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bourbon; Boyle; Clark; Fayette; Garrard; Hardin; Jessamine; Larue; Madison; Marion; Mercer; Nelson; Nicholas; Washington; Woodford SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 443 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN KENTUCKY THIS WATCH INCLUDES 15 COUNTIES IN EAST CENTRAL KENTUCKY BOURBON BOYLE CLARK FAYETTE GARRARD JESSAMINE MADISON MERCER NICHOLAS WOODFORD IN NORTH CENTRAL KENTUCKY HARDIN LARUE NELSON WASHINGTON IN SOUTH CENTRAL KENTUCKY MARION THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BARDSTOWN, CARLISLE, DANVILLE, ELIZABETHTOWN, HARRODSBURG, HODGENVILLE, LANCASTER, LEBANON, LEXINGTON, NICHOLASVILLE, PARIS, RICHMOND, SPRINGFIELD, VERSAILLES, AND WINCHESTER.

