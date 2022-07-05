Mike Grier announced as Sharks’ GM, becomes NHL’s first Black GM

There are occasionally players with the same name on the same team, such as the NFL’s New York Jets drafting two players named Michael Carter in 2021 or the many times this has happened in soccer. In the NHL, though, while there have been many cases of players with the same name in the league at the same time, the main case of identical first and last names on the same team appears to have been the Vancouver Canucks’ pair of Greg Adamses in 1988-89. Now, the Canucks have done it again, drafting Swedish defenseman Elias Pettersson (seen at left above) 80th overall Friday to join Swedish center Elias Pettersson (taken fifth overall in 2017, seen at right above). Even the team’s Twitter account recognized the absurdity of that:

