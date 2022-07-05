ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

Mike Grier announced as Sharks’ GM, becomes NHL’s first Black GM

By Andrew Bucholtz
thecomeback.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe San Jose Sharks have announced their new general manager. That would be Mike Grier, who played in the NHL from 1996 to 2011, including with the Sharks from 2006 through 2009. After hanging up his skates, Grier spent quite a while as a NHL scout and assistant coach with several...

