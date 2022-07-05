ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

Climate protesters arrested after shutting down DC-area highway

By Sarah Polus
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NohaM_0gVVQwar00
Tweet

Maryland State Police (MSP) arrested 14 climate protesters on Monday after they shut down a highway in the Washington, D.C., area amid Fourth of July traffic.

MSP and Montgomery County Police responded to the scene around 12:30 p.m. on Monday and found several protesters sitting on the ground on the inner loop of I-495 in Montgomery County, Md., blocking traffic.

Police closed the roadway and set up detours while they worked to fix the situation.

By 1:45 p.m., all lanes of the Capital Beltway were open, MSP noted.

The group, identified as Declare Emergency, aims to urge President Biden to declare a climate emergency, according to its website.

“We have to get in people’s way,” Paul Severance, an organizer of the protest, told Bethesda Beat. “That’s the only way to make change.”

Several of the protesters who refused to comply with police orders to move to the shoulder of the beltway were charged with disturbing the peace and hindering passage, as well as failure to obey a reasonable/lawful order.

Additionally, four were charged with resisting arrest and one counterprotester was charged with second-degree assault and resisting arrest, police said.

Comments / 0

Related
local21news.com

Burglar steals $10,000 worth of clothing, PSP says

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — On July 3, Pennsylvania State Police from the Chambersburg Patrol Unit were called to a home on Lincoln Way E. in Guilford Township for a reported burglary. The victim says the burglar made their way into the house between April 11, and July 3, 2022.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Wbaltv.com

Taneytown family sues homebuilder, county over problems in new house

TANEYTOWN, Md. — A Carroll County family said they expected their dream home after their house was built from the ground up, but there were problems. When the 11 News I-Team first met Ryan and Crystal Dorsey and their daughter, Natalie, they sort of lived in a bubble. Parts of the dream home they had built in Taneytown has walls and ceiling wrapped in plastic.
TANEYTOWN, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Montgomery County, MD
Montgomery County, MD
Crime & Safety
City
Bethesda, MD
Washington, DC
Crime & Safety
State
Maryland State
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
fcfreepress

Firefighters tackle Mont Alto house fire

Chambersburg and Fayetteville firefighters battled a house fire at Mont Alto and Duffield Roads for over two hours Wednesday. Five Franklin Fire Company volunteer firefighters answered the 11:30 a.m. fire, finding fire showing from a rear porch. Those initial first responders set up a Rapid Intervention Team; while assisting with opening up the exterior of the house and exposing hidden pockets of fire.
MONT ALTO, PA
FOX 43

Hanover borough's new digital parking system goes into full effect

HANOVER, Pa. — The digital parking program the borough of Hanover adopted in the spring went into its full implementation stage this week, borough officials said in a press release. The Passport Parking software system upgrades multiple aspects of the borough's parking operations under a single, centralized system and...
HANOVER, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maryland State Police#Msp#Montgomery County Police#The Capital Beltway
WTAJ

Wolf vetoes Mastriano Pennsylvania poll watcher bill

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf has vetoed a bill that would have permitted poll watchers to operate outside the counties where they live. The poll watchers’ bill, sponsored by the current GOP gubernatorial nominee Sen. Doug Mastriano of Franklin County, would give candidates the right to have an additional observer and post them […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
pahomepage.com

Teen dies in Adams County crash

Your Eyewitness Weather Forecast 7.6.22 (4:30AM) Your Eyewitness Weather Forecast 7.5.22 (11:15 AM) Your Eyewitness Weather Forecast 7.5.22 (4:30AM) Your Eyewitness Weather Forecast 7.4.22 (11AM) Your Eyewitness Weather Forecast 7.4.22 (4:30AM) Your Eyewitness Weather Forecast 7/3. Your Eyewitness Weather Forecast. (7/3/22) 7:30am. Your Eyewitness Weather Forecast 7/2. Your Eyewitness Weather...
ENVIRONMENT
FOX 43

Gettysburg Bike Week is back for its 21st year

GETTYSBURG, Pa. — Gettysburg Bike Week is Eastern Pennsylvania’s definitive motorcycle rally, featuring great national music acts, historic riding, and more. Organizers say Gettysburg Bike Week will have plenty of events that will keep you entertained. There will be live music, biker games, tattoos, and wet t-shirt contests, a Biker Build-Off, bike show, Parade of Chrome, and professional bar entertainment.
GETTYSBURG, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Trap, Neuter, and Release programs help reduce feral cat populations

Whether you love or hate cats, there is no question that feral feline populations should be kept under control. Feral cats can create a variety of problems relating to the health and safety of the animals and humans. Advantages of limiting the number of feral cats include a population that does not increase, reduced danger to humans, fewer cat fights, and better health of the cats.
GETTYSBURG, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX43.com

Vintage cars race around Latimore Valley Fairgrounds

YORK SPRINGS, Pa. — A few times a year, a local race track is brought back to it’s hay day of when weekly races were held. It's a trip down memory lane for fans and drivers to enjoy the events that take place at the Latimore Valley Fairgrounds.
YORK SPRINGS, PA
The Hill

The Hill

627K+
Followers
74K+
Post
473M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy