Why Symbotic Shares Are Surging Today

By Akanksha Bakshi
 3 days ago
Raymond James analyst Brian Gesuale initiated coverage of Symbotic Inc. SYM, an automation technology company, at Outperform, with a price target of $18, implying an upside of 23%. Symbotic developed...

