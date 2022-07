NFT marketplaces continue to struggle. The volume transacted on NFT marketplaces have decreased due to the crypto market conditions. Taking reference from the research done by The Block Crypto for the month of May 2022. There is a total volume of $4 billion, out of which more than 65% of the market is captured on Opensea, Looksrare has around $1.06 billion, while Magic Eden has $292 million.

MARKETS ・ 12 HOURS AGO