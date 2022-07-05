Anti-oil protesters glue themselves to Last Supper artwork in London

British Muslims have shared their fears over rising Islamophobic attacks on mosques in the UK, warning that the safe refuges of places of worship can be ”shattered by a single act of hatred”. Almost half of mosques or Islamic institutions in the UK have been targeted by religiously-motivated attacks in the last three years.A report by MEND and Muslim Census revealed the rising rates of Islamophobic hate crimes against places of worship, with 35 per cent of mosques attacked at least once a year.Community leaders are calling for the government and police to provide better support and funding to help...

