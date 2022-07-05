Anti-oil protesters glue themselves to Last Supper artwork in London
Protesters spray-painted the words "No New Oil" on an...www.cbsnews.com
Are these Duchbags going to give up everything that is related to the Oil Industry? Just liveoff the land without any petroleum products. Let them not only talk the talk but also walk the walk .
Are they being charged with property damage and defacing government property? Because anybody else would be charged with that.
Let’s see how they are doing in a month. Give them no food, water or availability of toilets. Give no one access to them.
Comments / 27