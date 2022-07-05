ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Anti-oil protesters glue themselves to Last Supper artwork in London

CBS News
CBS News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProtesters spray-painted the words "No New Oil" on an...

www.cbsnews.com

Comments / 27

edmund radziewicz
3d ago

Are these Duchbags going to give up everything that is related to the Oil Industry? Just liveoff the land without any petroleum products. Let them not only talk the talk but also walk the walk .

Reply(1)
23
Jacob North
3d ago

Are they being charged with property damage and defacing government property? Because anybody else would be charged with that.

Reply
23
Gwen Koziura
3d ago

Let’s see how they are doing in a month. Give them no food, water or availability of toilets. Give no one access to them.

Reply
13
Comments / 0

Community Policy