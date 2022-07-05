Hochul signs legislation furthering clean energy goals

NEW YORK, N.Y. ( WROC ) — Three bills designed to strengthen New York’s commitment to clean energy were signed into law Tuesday by Governor Kathy Hochul.

The package includes the following legislation, all of which is meant to assist New York in transitioning to clean energy goals. According to the Office of the Governor, they are designed to help Hochul with her goal of creating jobs in this industry, spurring private investment into these fields, and ensuring energy efficiency for the state.

The Advanced Building Codes, Appliance and Equipment Efficiency Standards Act of 2022 (A.10439/S.9405)

This bill updated the New York State Energy Conservation Construction Code to achieve energy efficient and greenhouse gas emission reductions. The Governor’s Office says this bill could reduce energy costs and lead to savings for building owners and families through waste reduction, and efficiency increases, among other things.

Utility Thermal Energy Network and Jobs Act ( A.10493/S.9422)

This bill allows utilities to own, operate, and manage thermal energy network as well as supply thermal energy. These thermal networks assist in heating and cooling homes and buildings using a resilient, efficient, and clean energy source. This bill also ensures the connection of buildings when creating thermal energy networks, ensuring efficiency for operating and energy costs.

Prevailing Wage for Renewable Energy Projects One Megawatt and Larger (A.9598/S.8648)

This bill amended existing labor laws to include more businesses in already-existing regulations in the renewable energy industry. According to the Office of the Governor, this change supports the Governor’s goal of ten gigawatts of distributed solar in the state by 2030, which is enough energy to power almost 700,000 average homes.

Hochul was joined today by several state legislators, labor leaders, and climate activists. By 2050, the Office of the Governor says they hope to see an 85 percent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions.

“The impacts of climate change are felt all over New York State, and in response we are taking bold action and building a stronger, more resilient New York by guaranteeing healthier, greener places to live and work,” Governor Hochul stated in a press release. “Now more than ever, the importance of a cost-effective green transformation is clear, and strengthening building codes and appliance standards will reduce carbon emissions and save New Yorkers billions of dollars by increasing efficiency. This multi-pronged legislative package will not only replace dirty fossil fuel infrastructure, but it will also further cement New York as the national leader in climate action and green jobs.”

