ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Hochul signs legislation furthering clean energy goals

By Hailie Higgins
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uaU17_0gVVPCT000

NEW YORK, N.Y. ( WROC ) — Three bills designed to strengthen New York’s commitment to clean energy were signed into law Tuesday by Governor Kathy Hochul.

The package includes the following legislation, all of which is meant to assist New York in transitioning to clean energy goals. According to the Office of the Governor, they are designed to help Hochul with her goal of creating jobs in this industry, spurring private investment into these fields, and ensuring energy efficiency for the state.

The Advanced Building Codes, Appliance and Equipment Efficiency Standards Act of 2022 (A.10439/S.9405)

This bill updated the New York State Energy Conservation Construction Code to achieve energy efficient and greenhouse gas emission reductions. The Governor’s Office says this bill could reduce energy costs and lead to savings for building owners and families through waste reduction, and efficiency increases, among other things.

Utility Thermal Energy Network and Jobs Act ( A.10493/S.9422)

This bill allows utilities to own, operate, and manage thermal energy network as well as supply thermal energy. These thermal networks assist in heating and cooling homes and buildings using a resilient, efficient, and clean energy source. This bill also ensures the connection of buildings when creating thermal energy networks, ensuring efficiency for operating and energy costs.

Prevailing Wage for Renewable Energy Projects One Megawatt and Larger (A.9598/S.8648)

This bill amended existing labor laws to include more businesses in already-existing regulations in the renewable energy industry. According to the Office of the Governor, this change supports the Governor’s goal of ten gigawatts of distributed solar in the state by 2030, which is enough energy to power almost 700,000 average homes.

Hochul was joined today by several state legislators, labor leaders, and climate activists. By 2050, the Office of the Governor says they hope to see an 85 percent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions.

“The impacts of climate change are felt all over New York State, and in response we are taking bold action and building a stronger, more resilient New York by guaranteeing healthier, greener places to live and work,” Governor Hochul stated in a press release. “Now more than ever, the importance of a cost-effective green transformation is clear, and strengthening building codes and appliance standards will reduce carbon emissions and save New Yorkers billions of dollars by increasing efficiency. This multi-pronged legislative package will not only replace dirty fossil fuel infrastructure, but it will also further cement New York as the national leader in climate action and green jobs.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Green Energy#Energy Efficiency#Renewable Energy Industry#Greenhouse Gas#Politics State#Politics Legislative#The Governor S Office
News 8 WROC

Town of Pittsford to open accessible kayak launch

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Town of Pittsford announced they will celebrate the launch of the town’s new handicap-accessible kayak launch on Monday, July 11. Town officials said the new launch is convenient for kayakers with limitations on their mobility. Pittsford town supervisor Bill Smith said...
TOWN OF PITTSFORD, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Clean Energy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
News 8 WROC

Bill would let Ohioans sue over unintended pregnancies

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohioans who get someone pregnant unintentionally may have to reach deep into their pockets — and stand before a judge — if new legislation succeeds. Weeks after Ohio’s six-week abortion ban took effect, state Sen. Tina Maharath (D-Columbus) introduced a bill Thursday to...
COLUMBUS, OH
News 8 WROC

Competition ramps up in second round of Monroe Invitational

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — The second round of the 81st Monroe Invitational wrapped up on Thursday. Pittsford native Will Thomson had a strong showing in round two shooting 67 as he sits three under for the tournament. Joining him at three under is Miami University’s Danny Fisher who went three under on the back nine to keep him in contention.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Adam Interviews gold medalist Jenn Suhr post-retirement

Riga, N.Y. (WROC-TV) — Jenn Suhr is nothing if not competitive. The Roberts Wesleyan grad and her husband, Rick, worked in tandem to take the pole-vaulting world by storm. Suhr picked up a silver medal in the 2008 Olympics and the gold in 2012. She didn’t medal in 2016 after coming down with a mystery […]
RIGA, NY
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

17K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy