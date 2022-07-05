ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamson County, TX

Man accused of harboring teen girls at center of Amber Alert in custody in Williamson County

By Jaclyn Ramkissoon
KTSM
KTSM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40Ocq1_0gVVP9u400

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — A man accused of harboring two teen girls at the center of a recent Amber Alert is being held in Williamson County.

KXAN’s sister station KWKT in Waco reported James Robert VanHouten was arrested by Williamson County authorities in connection with the disappearance of the two 14 year old girls.

Online Williamson County records show VanHouten was arrested by Georgetown Police and booked into the jail Tuesday. He has two charges of harboring a runaway child.

The McLennan County Sheriff’s Office said deputies found the girls “out of town.” They had been missing since late June out of McGregor, Texas, which is about 65 miles north of Georgetown.

RELATED: Amber Alert canceled after 2 teen girls found

MCSO said there could be more arrests in the coming days.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Waco, TX
City
Georgetown, TX
County
Williamson County, TX
Georgetown, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Williamson County, TX
Crime & Safety
KXAN

Texas Burn Bans Map

The latest Central Texas burn bans, Travis County, Williamson County burn bans, and statewide Texas burn bans show where outdoor burning is currently prohibited in Texas due to drought conditions. Texas burn ban information is updated weekly.
TEXAS STATE
JamBase

See Beto O’Rourke Guest With Willie Nelson At The 4th Of July Picnic

Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke, and his 11-year-old son, Henry, joined Willie Nelson for “On The Road Again” during the outlaw country musician’s headlining set at the 4th of July Picnic in Austin on Monday. Beto returned to the stage at Q2 Stadium later in the night for “Will The Circle Be Unbroken.”
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amber Alert
KTSM

KTSM

6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy