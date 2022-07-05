ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Novel Night to benefit the Wood County Library

BOWLING GREEN — The Wood County District Public Library will host a fund-raiser to support programming and the purchase of new materials.

The Novel Night Benefit will take place July 21 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial Building in Bowling Green City Park. The event will include auction items and gift baskets with money raised to support the purchase of books, eBooks, and other materials for the library.

In 2021, more than 22,000 cardholders borrowed over 511,000 books and other items and over 12,000 people attended library programs, according to information from the library district.

The cost to attend the fundraiser is $100 and tickets may be purchased at the Bowling Green Library or online.

To purchase a ticket online, become a sponsor, or donate an item for the event, visit wcdpl.org .

