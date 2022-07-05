Patriotism on display in Hamlet

Related
To the editor | Christian deeds
I want to let the community know what Christian deeds that Wanda Sue Thompson does at our apartment complex at Sierra Ave Apartments in Hamlet
Fireworks in Hamlet
Jackson and Riley Wallace waiting for the Hamlet fireworks. These two were also eagerly waiting for the fireworks in Hamlet.
Hundreds paint mural to honor Florence business leader
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — More than 200 people headed to downtown Florence on Saturday to help paint a massive mural honoring a local business leader. “The piece is very large,” Hannah Davis, Florence’s development manager said. “It’s going to be 25-feet tall and 40-feet wide, and will go up on the side of the Thompson […]
heraldadvocate.com
Pre-K/Daycare at Marlboro Academy to open in July
The Marlboro Academy board saw a need in the community and went out of their way to fulfill it. Marlboro Academy will now offer a Pre-K/Daycare. The tentative start date will be July 25. This program will be year-round with a typical school year and daycare provided during the summer....
Upcoming events July 8 – Aug. 18
— The Marlboro County Museum will host “Storytime at the Museum” on Fridays in July. Storytime will be at 10 a.m. on the front porch of the museum, 123 S. Marlboro Street in Bennettsville. Parents and other caregivers are invited to bring their children for a story, activity, and snack. For more information, call the museum at 843-479-5624 or email lmcqueen@marlborocounty.sc.gov.
Food Truck Friday is happening now in downtown Bennettsville
Food Truck Friday is underway this evening with various food options to keep you out of the kitchen. Trucks there until 8 p.m. are Unity BBQ, Ashley’s Yummy Tummy, Little Latin Kitchen, Libby’s Italian Ice, Vybiz, and Just Like Momma. It is in the City of Bennettsville parking...
Marlboro Chamber recognizes community members during annual meeting
William Light Kinney, Jr. has been called the “heart and soul” of Marlboro County. He was honored by the Marlboro Chamber of Commerce for his years of “unfailing service” to the community with the renaming of the Community Leader Award to the William Light Kinney, Jr. Community Leader Award at the annual meeting on June 30.
Robin Sage set to begin next week
FORT BRAGG — This month, Special Forces candidates will participate in the Robin Sage training exercise, held within multiple North Carolina counties as the final test of their Special Forces Qualification Course training. Between July 16 to Aug. 3, students will participate in this exercise before graduating the course...
What if it was your loved one?
LAURINBURG — It’s been over a year since Brandon McDonald went missing and his mother only wants one thing. To know where her son’s remains are. Dena Cox, McDonald’s mother, said he’s her only child and she believes if he was still alive, he would’ve come home by now. “I know he’s already home, he’s with the good Lord, we just want to find his remains and lay him to rest,” she said.
Scotland County lowers property tax rate, but it’s still the highest in North Carolina
When the Scotland County Board of Commissioners approved a new budget last month, there was some welcome news: The county’s property tax rate finally dipped below $1. But the new tax rate – 99 cents per $100 of a property’s value – is still the highest in the state.
$3 Million Birthday Win For Harnett County Man
RALEIGH – Kevon Greenidge of Spring Lake bought a belated 40th birthday gift for himself and won the first $3 million prize in a new lottery game. “I thought I was being pranked or something,” Greenidge said. “I really thought it was a trick.”. Greenidge bought his...
Cordova UMC receives $2,500 donation from Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation
CORDOVA — Cordova United Methodist Church has received a $2,500 contribution from the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation to help feed neighbors in their time of need. It will be used to purchase staple goods for their Helping Hands Food Pantry Program. Rev. Michael Griffin, the pastor of Cordova...
New playground equipment coming soon to PSRC elementary schools
LUMBERTON — Work is underway to place new playground equipment across multiple elementary schools within the Public Schools of Robeson County as part of the ESSER-funded playground project. Workers could be seen assembling playground equipment Wednesday at Townsend Elementary School. One crew of AJ’s Company workers, contracted through Creative...
‘He was well-loved in that community:’ Sellers mayor dies in Marion County tractor crash
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Pee Dee community is morning the loss of its mayor after he died in a tractor crash Thursday evening. Authorities said Sellers Mayor Frank Jones was mowing grass with his tractor on the side of the road in the area of Church Street when it rolled underneath into a ditch, entrapping him and leading to his death.
Man planned to use television to get money
The Bennettsville Police Department filed the following reports:. Police were dispatched to Myrtle Street at 1:35 a.m. about a domestic situation between two family members, with one of them trying to set the house on fire. The male family member did not want to talk with the police. The female said the male took her car keys and a television from the living room. He put it in the back seat of the vehicle. The female was not happy about this, the two argued, and the television was put back inside the residence. The male admitted taking the car keys and the television. He said he was borrowing the television to “finesse” someone into giving him some money. He noted it was just a verbal argument between him and the female. The male and female were advised to stay out of each other’s way since they had both been drinking. An hour later, police responded back to the residence for an active fight. Once on scene, no one wanted to talk to the police or cooperate. Everyone stated “everything was okay.”
Cumberland County woman wins first $200K prize in new lottery game
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman in Fayetteville is the first winner of a new lottery game. Laura Nelson won the $200,000 prize from a $5 Hot 5’s scratch-off ticket, according to a release. She bought it from the One Stop Shop on Strickland Bride Road in Fayetteville.
The Leon Levine Foundation awards Samaritan Colony with grants totaling $175,000
ROCKINGHAM — The Leon Levine Foundation has awarded Samaritan Colony two separate grants totaling $175,000. The first charita
$11,000 Worth Of Gas Stolen From North Carolina Station
Listen gas prices are absolutely ridiculous right now. I feel it, you feel it. We are all desperately searching for relief at the pump. This, however, is not how you find relief. Over $11,000 worth of gas was stolen from a North Carolina station a few weeks ago. WRAL reports that the theft occurred from the Circle K on June 17th in Hope Mills, NC. Hope Mills is located in Cumberland County. Anyone with knowledge of the incident should contact Fayetteville/Cumberland County Crime Stoppers.
Storms cause flooding in Fayetteville, damage homes in Cumberland Co.
Flooding was reported in multiple areas in Fayetteville including Bretton Woods Drive.
Lucky $5 scratch-off turns into $200,000 pay-out for Fayetteville woman
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Her name may be Ruby, but her luck proved to be golden. Ruby Murray of Fayetteville put her luck to the test at the Shop N Save on Ramsey Street in Fayetteville where she purchased a $5 Carolina Jackpot scratch-off game ticket. She stopped by...
