Danville, VA

Va. man arrested for murder following death of NC teen

By Colleen Guerry
 3 days ago

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — A young Danville man is facing a murder charge after a teenage girl was shot in the back in North Carolina Saturday evening.

According to the Caswell County Sheriff’s Office , authorities responded to reports of shots fired near 397 West Church Street in Yanceyville, N.C. during on Saturday, July 2.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they learned that 18-year-old Kimora Johnson of Yanceyville Township, had been brought to Sovah Health in Danville with two gunshot wounds to the back.

Ky’Un Talik Thompson. (Photo courtesy: Caswell County Sheriff’s Office)
Johnson ended up dying from her injuries during the early morning hours on Sunday, July 3, officials say.

On Sunday afternoon, authorities say 20-year-old Ky’Un Talik Thompson of Danville, was arrested, charged with felony first-degree murder, and brought to the Caswell County Detention Center to be held without bond.

The sheriff’s office says Thompson’s first appearance is the Caswell District Court is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 6.

