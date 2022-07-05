ASI Staff to hire at Jasper job fair

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - “Any assistance especially being on a fixed income, would be greatly appreciated.”. The city of Lake City and the Columbia County Board of Commissioners partnered to run the emergency home repair program. Residents who apply for the assistance have to be 62 years of...
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Columbia County commissioners have settled ongoing questions about animal services. Commissioners were presented with three options at Thursday night’s meeting. The first was to transfer control of animal services to the sheriff’s office. The second was for the county to run the operation. The...
Thursday, June 30, 2022, marked more than the end of summer school in Jefferson County. It marked the end of charter control of Jefferson County Schools, and Superintendent Eydie Tricquet was on campus before the day’s end for the official transition. Shortly before 2 p.m., Tricquet and former principal...
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Columbia County’s board of commissioners will hold a meeting on Thursday. The meeting will start at 9:30 a.m. It will be held at the School Board Administrative Complex at 372 W Duval St. One of the topics is possible changes to permitting a growing...
VALDOSTA – A health fair at Scott Park hosted by Kappa Psi Sigma Philo Affiliates will feature many health checks and resources free for the community. The Kappa Psi Sigma Philo Affiliates presents Community Health Fair on Saturday, July 23, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Scott Park located at 1101 Old Statenville Road, Valdosta, GA 31601. The event will feature health screenings, resources, and free food and drinks.
Now that school is out, kids all across Jefferson County are finding new and interesting ways of occupying their time. One group of kids, members of Students Working Against Tobacco (S.W.A.T.) decided that they wanted to spend some of their newfound freedom getting out into the great outdoors and doing some good for the local environment.
Four minors arrested after shootout, high-speed chase. Lee Trawick news@greenepublishing.com According to a Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office report, on Tuesday, June 28, Jerome Watson was traveling towards Jennings on County Road 141, near the intersection of Northwest 60th Drive, when he was stopped by four subjects standing in the roadway, blocking his way of travel. At this time, two suspects approached the […]
HIGH SPRINGS ‒ The Santa Fe Canoe Outpost is once again open for business—and pleasure. The City of High Springs bought the property in August 2021 from owners Jim and Sally Wood, who had been running the business for some 31 years. During that time the Outpost became a popular spot to launch trips on the river for both locals and tourists.
According to the Valdosta Police Department, Smith was found safe. The Valdosta Police Department needs the community's help locating a missing man. 70-year-old Jackie Smith was last seen mid-June in the 1700 Block of North Ashley Street. Smith is an African American male. He stands at 5'11" and weighs 200 pounds.
RAY CITY, GA – On Thursday, July 7, 2022, the Lanier County Sheriff’s Office requested the GBI Douglas Office to investigate two deaths in Ray City, Lanier County, GA. Preliminary information indicates that Lanier County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to domestic dispute 911 call at a camper on Courtney Way. While approaching the camper, Lisa Revello, age 54, opened the door and someone inside the camper shot her. As the deputies took cover, another gunshot was heard coming from inside the camper. The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team responded to assist, entered the camper, and found Mark Joiner, age 54, deceased from an apparent gunshot wound. Revello and Joiner were in a relationship, living in the camper. The GBI Medical Examiner’s Office in Macon will conduct autopsies on Revello and Joiner.
VALDOSTA, Ga. — A former supervisory correctional officer at Valdosta State Prison will serve time in prison after he pleaded guilty to his role in attempting to conceal an assault on an inmate at the facility. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to the...
BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. — The Bradford County Sheriff’s Office announced that it is looking for Hazel Faye Harper. According to Sheriff Gordon Smith, Hazel has been missing from her Starke home since Monday evening. Her picture is attached above. Anyone with information on her whereabouts can call 904-966-6161.
PEARSON, Ga. (WALB) -A local trend turned international for one Atkinson County man that only has one request for his birthday and that’s to have Birthday cards with his name on them. Brice Thigpen, was born with Down syndrome and holds a very special place in the hearts of...
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A Valdosta resident was rescued from a structure fire Tuesday morning, according to the Valdosta Fire Department (VFD). VFD said around 8:11 a.m., fire crews responded to a report of a structure fire on the 2800 block of Kirkwood Circle. The first crew arrived to find...
ALACHUA, Fla. – Shawn Michael Spornhauer, 29, of Alachua, was arrested early this morning and charged in the armed robbery of the Dollar General in Hague on the evening of July 4 and a burglary at RV One in Hague a few hours later. The Dollar General clerk reported...
According to a Hamilton County Sheriff's Office report, on Tuesday, June 28, Jerome Watson was traveling towards Jennings on County Road 141, near the intersection of Northwest 60th Drive, when he was stopped by four subjects standing in the roadway, blocking his way of travel. At this time, two suspects approached the driver and passenger sides of the vehicle, a green Infinity SUV, while two remained in front. The two suspects approaching Watson's vehicle each pulled out black handguns. They proceeded to point them at Watson's head, while the suspect on the passenger's side entered the SUV. The remaining suspects then entered the vehicle's backseat and demanded Watson drive down Northwest 60th Drive, a secluded dead-end road. Watson pleaded with the suspects to take the SUV and let him go, but the suspects refused. One of the suspects in the backseat proceeded to beat Watson with the butt of a handgun, telling him: "Don't turn a robbery into a homicide." Once down Northwest 60th Drive, Watson was instructed to exit the vehicle, at which time one of the suspects exited the rear of the vehicle, got into the driver's seat, and fled the scene with Watson's SUV.
Minutes after a shooting early Friday morning in Columbia County, the suspect was killed in an all-terrain vehicle crash, the Florida Highway Patrol said. According to troopers, the shooting suspect, identified as a 40-year-old Lake City man, was driving an ATV around 3:15 a.m. when he went off the roadway while traveling south on Southwest Mount Carmel Avenue near Southwest Pinemount Road, went into a ditch and collided with a concrete block. Following the collision, the ATV continued traveling into a wooded area, where the operator was thrown from the vehicle as it flipped multiple times.
