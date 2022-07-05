Deputies investigate shooting near Hartsville

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Deputies were called to investigate after a shooting Tuesday afternoon near Hartsville, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called at about 2 p.m. to Hunter Drive for reports of a shooting, and the sheriff’s office said a woman was shot in the lower leg. She is expected to survive.

No other information was immediately available.

