Hartsville, SC

Deputies investigate shooting near Hartsville

By Kevin Accettulla
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 3 days ago

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Deputies were called to investigate after a shooting Tuesday afternoon near Hartsville, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called at about 2 p.m. to Hunter Drive for reports of a shooting, and the sheriff’s office said a woman was shot in the lower leg. She is expected to survive.

No other information was immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.

