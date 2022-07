Are you ready to see McCall back in action? Of course you are, and now there’s a date to put in your diary for The Equalizer Season 3 premiere. Robyn McCall is ready to continue the fight for justice. This is also going to happen for at least two more years. After a long wait for the renewal, we found out that was due to CBS negotiating a two-year season renewal. We’re going to get new episodes through to 2024, and we couldn’t be more excited.

TV SERIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO