ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manistee, MI

U.S. 31, M-22 roundabout construction to start next week

By Arielle Breen
The News Advocate
The News Advocate
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Manistee Township roundabout at U.S. 31 and M-22  construction is expected to start on July 12. Here is what  is...

www.manisteenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
wbrn.com

MDOT: US-131 construction near Big Rapids exits begins Monday

Officials at the Michigan Department of Transportation announced an investment of $6.6 million to rebuild approximately 6.5 miles of US-131 from 13 Mile Road to just north of 19 Mile Road. That investment is expected to directly and indirectly support 84 jobs. Work includes resurfacing, drainage improvements and new guardrail.
BIG RAPIDS, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Manistee, MI
Traffic
Manistee, MI
Government
City
Lake, MI
Local
Michigan Government
City
Manistee, MI
Local
Michigan Traffic
traverseticker.com

Proposed Downtown Marriott Raises Questions About Contamination, Height

A proposed new Marriott hotel in downtown Traverse City’s Warehouse District is raising questions about providing more height flexibility in zoning rules to deal with widespread soil contamination and high water levels in the district. City planning commissioners voted 4-3 Wednesday to recommend changing the city’s zoning rules to...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#M 22#Construction Project#Economy#Traffic Accident#Mdot
The News Advocate

Here's how to use a roundabout

Navigating through a roundabout can be tricky, but with state and tribal officials recommending one be added at U.S. 31 and M-22 near the casino, residents may need to brush up on the basics.
bigrapidsnews.com

Worker dies in accident at Gerber industrial plant in Michigan

A worker died in an accident on Thursday at the Gerber Product Company factory in Fremont, the city's Chief of Police Tim Rodwell said in a press release. The factory worker was repairing a production line when the accident happened around 2 p.m., Gerber's parent company Nestle said in a statement.
FREMONT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
9&10 News

Traverse City Business Replaces Stolen MSP Recruiting Tent

The Michigan State Police recruiting tent that was stolen earlier this week – has been replaced by a Traverse City business. Two women walked off with the tent in the overnight hours. Part of it was caught on a nearby security camera, and State Police say they have already identified suspects with help from the public. But the theft left them without a highly visible presence downtown during the Cherry Festival, until now.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
9&10 News

Whitmer Signs Bill Slashing Distilling Tax Rates

Governor Gretchen Whitmer was in Traverse City Tuesday, not only to stop in on the festivities of the National Cherry Festival but also to bring big time tax relief to craft distilleries. Northern Michigan has a multitude of industries that keep the economy running. Two of them are alcohol and...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
traverseticker.com

City Bans First-Floor Vacation Rentals Downtown, Approves Smart Meter Expansion

Traverse City commissioners Tuesday approved changing the city’s zoning ordinance to ban short-term rentals on the first floor of downtown buildings and approved expanding the city’s smart parking meter program, with an estimated 351 on-street meters throughout downtown to be replaced with smart meters. Commissioners voted 5-1 –...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
9&10 News

Water Main Break on Cass Street Leaves People Without Water in Cadillac

UPDATE (10:51 p.m.):. The water is back on for the people in Cadillac. The source of the water main break is still undetermined. _________________________________________________________________________________________________________. Some people in the city of Cadillac are without water Tuesday night after a water main break on Cass Street, according to the Cadillac Police Department.
CADILLAC, MI
The News Advocate

The News Advocate

Manistee County, MI
753
Followers
1K+
Post
87K+
Views
ABOUT

The News Advocate provides compelling content featuring education, religion, senior activities, local history, and local entertainment. High school sports and activities that abound along the Lake Michigan shoreline are reflective of the passion of the community.

 https://www.manisteenews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy