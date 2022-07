The Conservative minister who flicked a middle finger at protestors in London has defended her actions saying “she had reached the end of her tether”.Education minister Andrea Jenkyns made the obscene gesture to crowds outside Downing Street on Thursday.In a defiant statement released on Saturday, she said had simply “stood up for herself”.It said: “A baying mob outside the gates were insulting MPs on their way in as is sadly all too common.“After receiving a huge amount of abuse from some of the people who were there over the years, and I have also had seven death threats in the...

POLITICS ・ 26 MINUTES AGO