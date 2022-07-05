Tory MP Andrew Bridgen: Boris Johnson will be gone by summer recess

The letter from Whipps Cross Hospital came as no surprise: my regular check-up for type 1 autoimmune diabetes had been cancelled. For the second time.It was supposed to be a phone consultation and it goes without saying that these are vastly inferior to seeing the doctor in person. Another fresh call has been scheduled for March 2023, which will be nearly two years since my last contact. I’m putting the odds of it actually going ahead at, hmmm, shall we say 10/1? That’s an implied probability of 9.1 per cent. Sounds about right to me.The fact that I managed a...

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 28 MINUTES AGO