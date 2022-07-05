ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tory MP Andrew Bridgen: Boris Johnson will be gone by summer recess

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf Boris Johnson does not resign then the party "will have to force...

www.bbc.com

The Independent

‘Not right’: Minister who gave middle finger to crowd should explain herself, says Commons leader

Newly-appointed education minister Andrea Jenkyns should “justify” her actions after making a rude gesture to a crowd outside Downing Street, the Tory Commons leader has said.Mr Jenkyns was caught on camera giving the middle finger to protesters as she walked through the gates in the wake of Boris Johnson’s downfall on Thursday.Senior Tory MP Mark Spencer, the Commons leader and former chief whip, said he does not believe the gesture was “the right thing to do at all”.Asked if it is acceptable, he told BBC Breakfast: “No, I don’t think it is, to be honest. I don’t seek to...
POLITICS
BBC

Boris Johnson resignation: Your questions answered

Boris Johnson has resigned as leader of the Conservative party and plans to stay on as prime minister until a new party leader is elected by the autumn. Mr Johnson has appointed a new cabinet following the wave of resignations from his government, which led to his resignation. Our political...
POLITICS
The Independent

Tory MP who gave middle finger to Boris Johnson protesters says she was ‘standing up for herself’

The Conservative minister who flicked a middle finger at protestors in London has defended her actions saying “she had reached the end of her tether”.Education minister Andrea Jenkyns made the obscene gesture to crowds outside Downing Street on Thursday.In a defiant statement released on Saturday, she said had simply “stood up for herself”.It said: “A baying mob outside the gates were insulting MPs on their way in as is sadly all too common.“After receiving a huge amount of abuse from some of the people who were there over the years, and I have also had seven death threats in the...
POLITICS
BBC

No diplomatic immunity in modern slavery cases, Supreme Court rules

The UK Supreme Court has ruled that diplomats cannot hide behind immunity to exploit workers, in a victory for campaigners against modern slavery. Diplomats are normally protected from both criminal charges and civil cases in the countries where they are posted. But the court found a Saudi diplomat accused of...
POLITICS
The Independent

Voices: The message to those of us with diabetes is: you’re on your own

The letter from Whipps Cross Hospital came as no surprise: my regular check-up for type 1 autoimmune diabetes had been cancelled. For the second time.It was supposed to be a phone consultation and it goes without saying that these are vastly inferior to seeing the doctor in person. Another fresh call has been scheduled for March 2023, which will be nearly two years since my last contact. I’m putting the odds of it actually going ahead at, hmmm, shall we say 10/1? That’s an implied probability of 9.1 per cent. Sounds about right to me.The fact that I managed a...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

