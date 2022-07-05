ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

After court ruling, Maryland broadens concealed-gun permits

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TS0NR_0gVVO9Mv00

July 5 (Reuters) - Maryland Governor Larry Hogan loosened his state's restrictions on carrying concealed firearms on Tuesday, citing the U.S. Supreme Court's recent decision that allows people to carry handguns in public.

The Supreme Court's newly assertive conservative majority struck down limits in New York state on carrying concealed handguns outside the home. Last week the court threw out other rulings that had upheld other restrictions in Maryland, New Jersey and California. read more

Lawmakers in New York have quickly moved to put other restrictions in place.

Hogan, a Republican who is seen as a possible 2024 presidential candidate, said those decisions require him to roll back permitting requirements in his state.

"It would be unconstitutional to continue enforcing this provision in state law," he said in a statement.

Hogan said he has directed the state police to suspend the "good and substantial reason" provision for obtaining a concealed-carry permit, which requires that applicants present a legitimate reason to carry a gun in public, such as facing threats or being a law enforcement officer.

Hogan's directive does not change other criteria, which bar people who have served more than a year in prison or those who are deemed a risk for violence or instability from receiving a permit. People between 18 and 21 may only receive a permit if required by employment.

Hogan's announcement comes one day after a shooting at a Fourth of July parade killed six and injured dozens more in Highland Park, Ill. read more

Reporting by Rose Horowitch; editing by Andy Sullivan, Alexandra Hudson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 19

JoJo
3d ago

should never have been in place to begin with. There's millions of people in this country who carry a firearm every day and never ever want to use it against anyone but somehow the government has convinced people making laws preventing people from their right to self defense will end gun violence!

Reply
27
Wolf Pfizer
2d ago

Meanwhile, Supreme Court Justices want the Government of Maryland to protect them more. Why can't these Justices apply the self-defense argument to themselves and buy a Gun for protection.

Reply(7)
3
Related
Washington Examiner

We warned you — California just went and leaked gun owners' personal data

Just when you think gun control advocates can't do anything more to lose the trust of gun owners, they find a way. After multiple warnings from gun owners, and from this editorial page, California accidentally posted its entire database of concealed carry permit holders and their personal information when the state launched its new online firearms portal Monday, per the Reload.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
City
California, MD
Reason.com

SCOTUS Vacates 4 Decisions Upholding Gun Control Laws Whose Constitutionality Now Looks Doubtful

The Supreme Court yesterday vacated four appeals court decisions upholding gun control laws, remanding the cases for reconsideration in light of its decision last week in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen. The remanded cases involve Hawaii's restrictions on carrying guns for self-defense, California's 10-round magazine limit, a similar New Jersey law, and Maryland's "assault weapon" ban.
HAWAII STATE
CBS Chicago

Starting Friday, gun owners won't need a permit to carry a handgun in public

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Starting Friday, people in Indiana will no longer need a permit to carry a handgun in public.CBS 2's Tim McNicholas reports from Gary City Hall as the new law is stirring up controversy.The bill's supporters and its author said it will cut out red tape for law-abiding gun owners. But critics, like the mayor of Gary, said it's counterproductive to their public safety efforts.Here's what the law will do: Legal gun owners no longer need a permit to carry a gun in public. There are several exceptions, such as felons; they still cannot own guns.Several police departments criticized...
CHICAGO, IL
Toby Hazlewood

Governor DeSantis Confirms He Will Shortly Sign a Bill To Reroute Illegal Immigrants From Florida to ‘Sanctuary States’

Gov. DeSantisMatt Johnson from Omaha, Nebraska, United States, CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On June 9 Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis shared his intentions regarding the potential arrival of immigrants in Florida who have crossed the southern border with Mexico into the U.S. and are being redistributed across the country by the federal government.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Hogan
abovethelaw.com

Supreme Court Officials SHOCKED To Learn That Supreme Court Rules Apply To The Supreme Court

It’s reached a terrifying level of cliché to note that the ethical rules governing the Supreme Court don’t actually apply to the Supreme Court. But that’s not half as scary as the realization that the institution that exists as an opaque aristocratic shadow government way outside of the original public meaning of the Constitution has zero belief that ANY of its rulings should apply to itself.
MARYLAND STATE
Daily Mail

Virginia and Maryland governors blast Biden AG Merrick Garland's failure to crack down on picketers outside Supreme Court justices' homes and back call for hardline stance after Kavanaugh assassination attempt

The marshal of the U.S. Supreme Court has asked Maryland and Virginia officials to enforce laws she says prohibit protesting outside the homes of the justices who live in the two states. 'For weeks on end, large groups of protesters chanting slogans, using bullhorns, and banging drums have protesting Justices'...
MARYLAND STATE
Fortune

Justice Brett Kavanaugh hints he will support constitutional right to travel across state lines for abortions

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. The Supreme Court voted 6-3 to overturn Roe v. Wade on Friday, upending a 50-year precedent. The controversial decision was widely expected after Politico published a leaked draft in May, but the legal risks for employers in a post-Roe world still await definition.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Supreme Court#Politics State#The U S Supreme Court#The Supreme Court#Lawmakers#Republican
Reason.com

After a SCOTUS Rebuke, New York Imposes Oppressive New Restrictions on the Right To Bear Arms

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul last week signed legislation that supposedly complies with the Supreme Court's recent ruling against her state's restrictions on carrying guns in public. In New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen, decided on June 23, the Court said New York's "proper cause" requirement for carry permits violated the Second Amendment. New York's law, the majority noted, gave local officials broad discretion to reject applications, transforming "the right of the people to keep and bear arms" into a privilege for the few.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Washington Examiner

Newsom signs laws restricting gun sales

California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed two gun control laws prohibiting the marketing of firearms to minors and bolstering restrictions on " ghost guns ." Holding an AR-15-style rifle, Newsom, who announced Friday he signed the legislation Thursday, scolded Republicans and the Supreme Court over their position on guns in a video message, arguing that new laws should not be necessary because keeping weapons out of children's hands should be a "common understanding."
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

Supreme Court Rules 6-3 That the Planet Should Burn

The Supreme Court ruled on Thursday that the Environmental Protection Agency cannot regulate how much climate pollution power plants emit under the Clean Air Act. The court ruled 6-3, along idealogical lines, with Chief Justice John Roberts writing the majority opinion. “Capping carbon dioxide emissions at a level that will...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Washington Examiner

Trump may have issued pardons for Jan. 6 — experts break it down

Although the Jan. 6 committee has not yet handed down a recommendation on whether the Department of Justice should file criminal charges against former President Donald Trump in relation to the Capitol riots, it is possible that he and those who were within his inner circle at the time could be indicted.
POTUS
goodmorningamerica.com

What some lifelong gun owners say about AR-15s

Paul Kemp is the co-founder and president of Gun Owners for Responsible Ownership. A lifelong gun owner and hunter, he said he was driven to create the organization after his brother-in-law Steven Forsyth was killed in the Clackamas Town Center shooting in December 2012 in Oregon. The gunman in that...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

Reuters

487K+
Followers
341K+
Post
231M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy