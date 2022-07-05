ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charges expected Tuesday in Highland Park shooting - mayor

WASHINGTON, July 5 (Reuters) - Charges are expected to be filed on Tuesday against the suspected gunman in the July 4 shooting that killed six people in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Mayor Nancy Rotering said.

Police took 22-year-old Robert Crimo into custody Monday night after he surrendered to authorities. "My understanding is that they'll be levying charges later today," Rotering said in an interview on CNN.

Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

