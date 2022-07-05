ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'To The Rescue:' Cambridge Police Officers Help Struggling Handicapped Man Get Home

By David Cifarelli
 3 days ago
Cambridge Police helping lift the man and his wheelchair into a handicapped-accessible Uber. Photo Credit: Facebook/Cambridge Police Department

Several officers with the Cambridge Police Department are being praised for successfully helping a handicapped man who stuck in the city get home safe.

Officers were called to help a non-verbal elderly man who had a malfunction with his wheelchair in Harvard Square on July 4th, the department said on Facebook.

When officers were unable to reset the wheelchair, they made numerous calls to help get the man home.

The officers ended up manually pushing the man and his wheelchair into a handicapped-accessible Uber, police said.

"Due to their problem-solving skills and compassionate response, the man trusted the officers and was grateful for their assistance," the department continued. "Job well done to all of the involved officers!"

Facebook users chimed in to praise the officers for their work as well.

"A big city with a small town touch," one user wrote. "I'm sure this is just one of the many great things officers did today."

"CPD to the rescue yet again," another user said. "We need a lot more stories like this because there are so many great police officers out there that never get talked about."

"Thank you very much to the personal at the Cambridge Police Department," another said. "Outstanding work and very professional!"

IN THIS ARTICLE
