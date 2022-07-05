Former Dulaney (MD) basketball star Ryan Conway is coming home

TOWSON, MD – Former Dulaney (MD) boys basketball superstar Ryan Conway is coming home after announcing his plans to transfer to Towson University after red-shirting at Seton Hall during what would have been his freshman year.

Conway, who still has a four years of eligibility, finished his high school career at Dulaney as one of the top scorers in Maryland high school basketball history, averaging 21.5 points and 4.5 assists for his career. The four-star recruit caught the attention of college recruiters during his junior year when he averaged 27.3 points per game and scored a career-high 55 points in a game against Baltimore County rival Hereford.

"Ryan is a talented guard who can make plays for others and himself," said Towson head coach Pat Skerry. "He is a tireless worker, an excellent teammate and comes from a great family. He had an excellent career at Dulaney High School, playing for Coach (Matt) Lochte's program as well as Team Melo, one of the top AAU programs in the country. I know Ryan is excited to work, join his new teammates and help us keep winning."

Conway made the move to Towson shortly after former Seton Hall head coach Kevin Willard left the Pirates to take over the men's program at the University of Maryland. Towson had the inside track with Conway's older brother Chris, serving as Towson's men's basketball director of student development. The Tigers are coming off their first ever Colonial Athletic Conference (CAA) regular season title after going 25-9 in 2020-21 and 15-3 in the CAA. It was the school's winningest season ever in Division I and the Tigers made their ever appearance in the National Invitational Tournamen (NIT).